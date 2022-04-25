×
NASCAR 2022 at Talladega: What does the points table look like after the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway?

A general view of racing during the NASCAR Cup Series GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Modified Apr 25, 2022 03:18 PM IST
Trackhouse Racing Team driver Ross Chastain secured his second win of the 2022 NASCAR season at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 24.

Chastain emerged victorious in a wild finish when he passed leader Erik Jones and Kyle Larson off Turn 4 on the final lap.

The 29-year-old ran third behind Jones and Larson with one lap remaining. Meanwhile, Larson was trying to take the lead from the outside. However, Jones moved out of his way to defensively block Larson.

This cleared the path for Chastain, who pointed his #1 Chevrolet straight, slipping both the drivers to steal only the second cup win of his career.

With Sunday’s win, Chastain gained 42 points. He occupies ninth place in the Cup Series points table. He has a total of 292 points with two wins and six top-5s.

Joe Gibbs Racing team driver Christopher Bell began the race at the pole but failed to maintain it as he finished in 22nd place. Brad Keselowski, the defending champion of the event, fought hard to recapture his title but had a disappointing finish at 23rd.

With Chastain’s win, NASCAR has seen eight different winners, including two repetitive winners (Chastain and William Byron) in the first 10 Cup Series races of the 2022 season.

The other five drivers who have tasted victory are Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Busch.

Where NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after GEICO 500

With the completion of 10 NASCAR Cup Series races this season, drivers have been awarded points based on their performances throughout the race.

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the latest release Cup Series points table:

  1. Chase Elliott - 368
  2. Ryan Blaney - 347
  3. William Byron - 334
  4. Kyle Busch - 312
  5. Alex Bowman - 309
  6. Joey Logano - 308
  7. Kyle Larson - 299
  8. Martin Truex Jr. - 298
  9. Ross Chastain - 292
  10. Aric Almirola - 265
  11. Kevin Harvick - 252
  12. Chase Briscoe - 246
  13. Austin Dillon - 245
  14. Christopher Bell - 243
  15. Tyler Reddick - 242
  16. Austin Cindric - 238
  17. Erik Jones - 231
  18. Kurt Busch - 218
  19. Daniel Suarez - 218
  20. Chase Buescher - 196
  21. Bubba Wallace Jr. - 193
  22. Justin Haley - 183
  23. Michael McDowell - 181
  24. Denny Hamlin - 178
  25. Ty Dillon - 170
  26. ColeCuster - 167
  27. Todd Gilliland - 142
  28. Corey LaJoie - 140
  29. Brad Keselowski - 132
  30. Harrison Burton - 130
  31. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 128
  32. Cody Ware - 88
  33. B. J. McLeod - 71
  34. David Ragan - 61
  35. Garrett Smithley - 28
  36. Greg Biffle - 24
  37. Jacques Villeneuve - 15
  38. Boris Said - 11
  39. Joey Hand - 2

