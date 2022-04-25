NASCAR 2022 at Talladega: What does the points table look like after the GEICO 500 at Talladega Superspeedway?

Trackhouse Racing Team driver Ross Chastain secured his second win of the 2022 NASCAR season at Talladega Superspeedway on Sunday, April 24.

Chastain emerged victorious in a wild finish when he passed leader Erik Jones and Kyle Larson off Turn 4 on the final lap.

The 29-year-old ran third behind Jones and Larson with one lap remaining. Meanwhile, Larson was trying to take the lead from the outside. However, Jones moved out of his way to defensively block Larson.

This cleared the path for Chastain, who pointed his #1 Chevrolet straight, slipping both the drivers to steal only the second cup win of his career.

With Sunday’s win, Chastain gained 42 points. He occupies ninth place in the Cup Series points table. He has a total of 292 points with two wins and six top-5s.

Joe Gibbs Racing team driver Christopher Bell began the race at the pole but failed to maintain it as he finished in 22nd place. Brad Keselowski, the defending champion of the event, fought hard to recapture his title but had a disappointing finish at 23rd.

With Chastain’s win, NASCAR has seen eight different winners, including two repetitive winners (Chastain and William Byron) in the first 10 Cup Series races of the 2022 season.

The other five drivers who have tasted victory are Austin Cindric, Kyle Larson, Alex Bowman, Chase Briscoe, William Byron, Denny Hamlin, and Kyle Busch.

Where NASCAR drivers stand on the points table after GEICO 500

With the completion of 10 NASCAR Cup Series races this season, drivers have been awarded points based on their performances throughout the race.

Here is the updated list of NASCAR drivers in the latest release Cup Series points table:

Chase Elliott - 368 Ryan Blaney - 347 William Byron - 334 Kyle Busch - 312 Alex Bowman - 309 Joey Logano - 308 Kyle Larson - 299 Martin Truex Jr. - 298 Ross Chastain - 292 Aric Almirola - 265 Kevin Harvick - 252 Chase Briscoe - 246 Austin Dillon - 245 Christopher Bell - 243 Tyler Reddick - 242 Austin Cindric - 238 Erik Jones - 231 Kurt Busch - 218 Daniel Suarez - 218 Chase Buescher - 196 Bubba Wallace Jr. - 193 Justin Haley - 183 Michael McDowell - 181 Denny Hamlin - 178 Ty Dillon - 170 ColeCuster - 167 Todd Gilliland - 142 Corey LaJoie - 140 Brad Keselowski - 132 Harrison Burton - 130 Ricky Stenhouse Jr. - 128 Cody Ware - 88 B. J. McLeod - 71 David Ragan - 61 Garrett Smithley - 28 Greg Biffle - 24 Jacques Villeneuve - 15 Boris Said - 11 Joey Hand - 2

