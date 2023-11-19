With the 2023 NASCAR season done and dusted, all eyes now turn to 2024, which promises to be another exciting year of stock car racing.

While there were some familiar faces battling it out for the Cup Series championship this season, here are some of the early power rankings for the upcoming year.

#1. Ryan Blaney (Team Penske)

NASCAR Phoenix Auto Racing

After winning his second title in 2023, Ryan Blaney sits at the top of most analysts early power rankings.

Blaney found his stride in the playoffs after an up-and-down regular season, reeling off finishes of 1st, 12th, 6th, 2nd, 1st, and 2nd over the final six races to capture the championship.

That late-season performance shows Blaney has finally broken through as a consistent weekly contender, making him a clear early favorite to repeat his exploits in 2024.

#2. William Byron (Hendrick Motorsports)

NASCAR Phoenix Auto Racing

The biggest mover up the rankings is William Byron, who cracks the top five after a breakout 2023 season.

Byron led more miles than any driver last year and tied Kyle Larson with 15 top-5 finishes, while his 21 top-10s were tops among all competitors.

After years of unfulfilled potential, Byron seems to have turned the corner with the powerful Hendrick Motorsports team. Don't be surprised if he makes a run at the title in 2024.

#3. Kyle Larson (Hendrick Motorsports)

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

Despite winning eight races and leading the most laps of anyone in 2023, Kyle Larson finds himself ranked only third in our early power rankings.

Larson was dominant at times but also had shocking results, like his engine failure at the Charlotte Roval.

Until Larson can eliminate those bad days, he won't return to his championship form in 2021. Expect a motivated Larson take to the tracks in 2024 after watching someone else hoist the Cup trophy.

#4. Denny Hamlin (Joe Gibbs Racing)

NASCAR Cup Series Championship

After another Championship 4 appearance, Denny Hamlin starts off 2024 ranked fourth in our power rankings.

Hamlin was fifth in points this past season as the top non-title contender, so he remains firmly in the mix.

But at 43 years old, there will be questions about whether Hamlin can summon the late-race magic that's been missing in recent title bouts. He may only have so many shots remaining at that elusive first championship.

#5. Christopher Bell (Joe Gibbs Racing)

NASCAR Phoenix Auto Racing

Rounding out the top five is Christopher Bell, who has reached the final four in each of the past two seasons but is still seeking his first title.

Bell and Joe Gibbs Racing made great strides in 2023, as seen by his series-best three playoff victories.

If Bell and crew chief Adam Stevens can build on that momentum, the rising star could ascend to the top spot in 2024.

