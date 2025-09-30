NASCAR 2025 Blue Cross NC 250: Full entry list for Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 30, 2025 17:00 GMT
NASCAR: Xfinity Series ROVAL - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series Charlotte Roval (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Concord, North Carolina, for the Blue Cross NC 250 this weekend. This event comes after Brandon Jones’s win at Kansas.

The Blue Cross NC 250 is the season’s 29th NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the third race of the playoffs. It will be held on Saturday, October 4, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The 152.76-mile Charlotte Roval event will kick off at 5 p.m. ET and be broadcast on CW.

The Charlotte Roval event will be contested over 67 laps at the 2.320-mile-long track. Saturday's event marks the 44th annual Blue Cross NC 250 hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in the history of the Xfinity Series.

Forty-two drivers have entered for 38 spots and will take on the green flag this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Some notable entries in the race are Alex Labbe, Connor Mosack, Daniel Hemric, Corey Day, Kaz Grala, Andrew Patterson, Austin J. Hill, Josh Williams, Preston Pardus, Sage Karam, Thomas Annunziata, Austin Green, Josh Bilicki, and Leland Honeyman.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Charlotte Roval Xfinity race.

JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer won last year’s Blue Cross NC 250 and finished with a total time of two hours, 28 minutes, and 35 seconds.

2025 NASCAR Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval full entry list

Here is the list of the 42 Xfinity Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Alex Labbe
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #8 - Sammy Smith
  8. #9 - Connor Mosack
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye
  10. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  11. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes
  13. #17 - Corey Day
  14. #18 - William Sawalich
  15. #19 - Aric Almirola
  16. #20 - Brandon Jones
  17. #21 - Austin Hill
  18. #24 - Kaz Grala
  19. #25 - Harrison Burton
  20. #26 - Dean Thompson
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #32 - Andrew Patterson
  25. #35 - Austin J. Hill
  26. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  27. #41 - Sam Mayer
  28. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  29. #44 - Brennan Poole
  30. #45 - Josh Williams
  31. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  32. #50 - Preston Pardus
  33. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  34. #53 - Sage Karam
  35. #54 - Taylor Gray
  36. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  37. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  38. #87 - Austin Green
  39. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  40. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  41. #92 - Leland Honeyman, Jr.
  42. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

From October 4, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on CW.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
