NASCAR 2025 Blue Cross NC 250: Full entry list for Xfinity Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Concord, North Carolina, for the Blue Cross NC 250 this weekend. This event comes after Brandon Jones’s win at Kansas.The Blue Cross NC 250 is the season’s 29th NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the third race of the playoffs. It will be held on Saturday, October 4, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The 152.76-mile Charlotte Roval event will kick off at 5 p.m. ET and be broadcast on CW.The Charlotte Roval event will be contested over 67 laps at the 2.320-mile-long track. Saturday's event marks the 44th annual Blue Cross NC 250 hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in the history of the Xfinity Series.Forty-two drivers have entered for 38 spots and will take on the green flag this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Some notable entries in the race are Alex Labbe, Connor Mosack, Daniel Hemric, Corey Day, Kaz Grala, Andrew Patterson, Austin J. Hill, Josh Williams, Preston Pardus, Sage Karam, Thomas Annunziata, Austin Green, Josh Bilicki, and Leland Honeyman.FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Charlotte Roval Xfinity race.JR Motorsports driver Sam Mayer won last year’s Blue Cross NC 250 and finished with a total time of two hours, 28 minutes, and 35 seconds.2025 NASCAR Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval full entry listHere is the list of the 42 Xfinity Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Blue Cross NC 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:#00 - Sheldon Creed#07 - Alex Labbe#1 - Carson Kvapil#2 - Jesse Love#4 - Parker Retzlaff#7 - Justin Allgaier#8 - Sammy Smith#9 - Connor Mosack#10 - Daniel Dye#11 - Daniel Hemric#14 - Garrett Smithley#16 - Christian Eckes#17 - Corey Day#18 - William Sawalich#19 - Aric Almirola#20 - Brandon Jones#21 - Austin Hill#24 - Kaz Grala#25 - Harrison Burton#26 - Dean Thompson#27 - Jeb Burton#28 - Kyle Sieg#31 - Blaine Perkins#32 - Andrew Patterson#35 - Austin J. Hill#39 - Ryan Sieg#41 - Sam Mayer#42 - Anthony Alfredo#44 - Brennan Poole#45 - Josh Williams#48 - Nick Sanchez#50 - Preston Pardus#51 - Jeremy Clements#53 - Sage Karam#54 - Taylor Gray#70 - Thomas Annunziata#71 - Ryan Ellis#87 - Austin Green#88 - Connor Zilisch#91 - Josh Bilicki#92 - Leland Honeyman, Jr.#99 - Matt DiBenedettoFrom October 4, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on CW.