  • NASCAR
  • Brickyard 400
  • NASCAR 2025 Brickyard 400: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Brickyard 400: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 22, 2025 14:02 GMT
AUTO: JUL 21 NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Speedway, Indiana, for the Brickyard 400 this weekend. This event comes after Denny Hamlin's win at Dover.

Ad

The Brickyard 400 is the season’s 22nd NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday, July 27, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 400-mile Indianapolis event will kick off at 2 p.m. ET and be broadcast on TNT Sports and IMS Radio.

Ad
Trending

The Indianapolis Cup event will be contested over 160 laps at the 2.5-mile-long track. Sunday's event marks the 32nd annual Brickyard 400 hosted by Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

39 out of 39 drivers, including three open cars, will take on the green flag this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. #62 Beard Motorsports’ Jesse Love, #66 Garage 66’ Josh Bilicki, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Katherine Legge are the only open cars for this week’s race.

Ad

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Ad

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Brickyard 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 29 minutes, and 09 seconds. He will look to make it back-to-back IMS oval victories.

2025 NASCAR Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 39 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:

Ad
  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #62 – Jesse Love
  34. #66 – Josh Bilicki
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #78 - Katherine Legge
  38. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  39. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on TNT Sports from July 25-27. Radio coverage will be available on IMS Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications