NASCAR 2025 Brickyard 400: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Speedway, Indiana, for the Brickyard 400 this weekend. This event comes after Denny Hamlin's win at Dover.The Brickyard 400 is the season’s 22nd NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday, July 27, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 400-mile Indianapolis event will kick off at 2 p.m. ET and be broadcast on TNT Sports and IMS Radio.The Indianapolis Cup event will be contested over 160 laps at the 2.5-mile-long track. Sunday's event marks the 32nd annual Brickyard 400 hosted by Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.39 out of 39 drivers, including three open cars, will take on the green flag this weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. #62 Beard Motorsports’ Jesse Love, #66 Garage 66’ Josh Bilicki, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Katherine Legge are the only open cars for this week’s race.FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson won last year’s Brickyard 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 29 minutes, and 09 seconds. He will look to make it back-to-back IMS oval victories.2025 NASCAR Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway full entry listHere is the list of the 39 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Brickyard 400 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway:#1 - Ross Chastain#2 - Austin Cindric#3 - Austin Dillon#4 - Noah Gragson#5 - Kyle Larson#6 - Brad Keselowski#7 - Justin Haley#8 - Kyle Busch#9 - Chase Elliott#10 - Ty Dillon#11 - Denny Hamlin#12 - Ryan Blaney#16 - A. J. Allmendinger#17 - Chris Buescher#19 - Chase Briscoe#20 - Christopher Bell#21 - Josh Berry#22 - Joey Logano#23 - Bubba Wallace#24 - William Byron#34 - Todd Gilliland#35 - Riley Herbst (R)#38 - Zane Smith#41 - Cole Custer#42 - John Hunter Nemechek#43 - Erik Jones#45 - Tyler Reddick#47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.#48 - Alex Bowman#51 - Cody Ware#54 - Ty Gibbs#60 - Ryan Preece#62 – Jesse Love#66 – Josh Bilicki#71 - Michael McDowell#77 - Carson Hocevar#78 - Katherine Legge#88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)#99 - Daniel SuárezFans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on TNT Sports from July 25-27. Radio coverage will be available on IMS Radio and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.