NASCAR 2025 Coca-Cola 600: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Concord, North Carolina, for the Coca-Cola 600 this weekend after the AdventHealth 400.

The Coca-Cola 600 is the season’s 13th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday, May 25, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 600-mile Charlotte Cup event will kick off at 6 pm ET and be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

The Charlotte Cup event will be contested over 400 laps at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. Sunday's event marks the 66th annual Coca-Cola 600 hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Forty drivers will take on the green flag this weekend at Charlotte, including four open cars. #44 NY Racing Team’s TBA, #66 Garage 66’s Josh Bilicki, #84 Legacy Motor Club’s Jimmie Johnson, and #87 Trackhouse Racing’s Connor Zilisch.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers entering this week at Charlotte.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won last year’s Coca-Cola 600 and finished with a total time of three hours, two minutes, and seven seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Charlotte victories.

2025 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 40 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 - TBA #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #66 - Josh Bilicki (i) #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #84 - Jimmie Johnson #87 - Connor Zilisch (i) #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway on FS1 from May 23 to 25. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

