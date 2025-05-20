  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Coca-Cola 600
  • NASCAR 2025 Coca-Cola 600: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Coca-Cola 600: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Charlotte Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified May 20, 2025 16:53 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Coca-Cola 600 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Concord, North Carolina, for the Coca-Cola 600 this weekend after the AdventHealth 400.

Ad

The Coca-Cola 600 is the season’s 13th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday, May 25, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 600-mile Charlotte Cup event will kick off at 6 pm ET and be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Charlotte Cup event will be contested over 400 laps at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. Sunday's event marks the 66th annual Coca-Cola 600 hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Forty drivers will take on the green flag this weekend at Charlotte, including four open cars. #44 NY Racing Team’s TBA, #66 Garage 66’s Josh Bilicki, #84 Legacy Motor Club’s Jimmie Johnson, and #87 Trackhouse Racing’s Connor Zilisch.

Ad

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers entering this week at Charlotte.

Ad

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell won last year’s Coca-Cola 600 and finished with a total time of three hours, two minutes, and seven seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Charlotte victories.

2025 NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 40 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway:

Ad
  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #44 - TBA
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #66 - Josh Bilicki (i)
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  38. #87 - Connor Zilisch (i)
  39. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  40. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway on FS1 from May 23 to 25. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications