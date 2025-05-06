NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

The 2025 AdventHealth 400 is scheduled for Sunday, May 11, at Kansas Speedway. The season’s 12th race will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN at 3 pm ET.

Held in Kansas City, Kansas, it will be the 12th points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the seventh time at the Kansas Speedway. The 267-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 80, Stage 2 consists of 85 laps, and the final stage consists of 102 laps.

The 1.5-mile-long tri-oval track features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, nine to 11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking on the backstretch. The Kansas Speedway hosted its first edition of this event in 2011, where Brad Keselowski won the inaugural AdventHealth 400 at Kansas.

It will be the 15th annual AdventHealth 400, hosted by Kansas Speedway. The 38 drivers entering this week’s Kansas Cup Series race will compete across 267 laps in 400 miles.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season’s Kansas weekend will begin with a practice on Saturday (May 10) at 4:30 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 5:40 pm ET to determine the starting lineup, and it will be followed by the main event on Sunday.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson heads into the race as the defending winner of the event after securing the closest finish victory in last year’s AdventHealth 400. The #5 Chevrolet driver will aim to defend his title on Sunday.

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin is the most successful driver of the event, with three wins. The next closest active winners are Brad Keselowski and Kyle Busch with two wins each.

Full weekend schedule for the 2025 AdventHealth 400 at Kansas Speedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Kansas Speedway, as the event will be the 12th official weekend of the season:

Friday, May 9, 2025

5 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

6 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

8 pm ET: Tide 150

Saturday, May 10, 2025

2:05 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice

3:10 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

5:40 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Heart of Health Care 200

Sunday, May 11, 2025

3 pm ET: AdventHealth 400

Catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup and Truck Series weekend at Kansas Speedway from May 9-11.

