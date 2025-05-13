NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

The 2025 All-Star Race is scheduled for Sunday, May 18, at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The season’s 13th race and second non-points-paying race will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN at 8 pm ET.

Held in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, it will be the 13th points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the third time at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. The length of this year’s event has been extended to a 250-lap race.

The 0.625-mile-long track features 14 degrees of banking in turns and three degrees of banking in straights. The North Wilkesboro Speedway hosted its first Cup race in 1949 and returned in 2023 for a mid-season exhibition event, the All-Star Race.

It will be the third annual All-Star Race, hosted by North Wilkesboro Speedway. All the drivers entering this week’s exhibition event will compete across 250 laps in the 156-mile main event. The All-Star Open, which will begin on Sunday at 5 pm, will feature 18 drivers, and three of them will advance to the All-Star main event field.

The 2025 All-Star weekend will begin with a Pit Road Qualifying Entry/Exit Practice (Open) on Friday, May 16, at 4 pm ET, leading to practice, the Pit Crew Challenge, qualifying, and heat races, and it will be followed by the 250-lap main event on Sunday.

Team Penske veteran Joey Logano heads into the race as the defending winner of the event after securing the thrilling victory in last year’s All-Star Race. The #22 Ford driver will aim to defend his title on Sunday.

Full weekend schedule for the 2025 All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway, as the event will be the 13th official weekend of the season:

Friday, May 16, 2025

4 pm ET: Pit Road Qualifying Entry/Exit Practice (Open)

4:30 pm ET: Pit Road Qualifying Entry/Exit Practice (All-Star)

5 pm ET: Practice (Open and All-Star entries)

6 pm ET: Qualifying/All-Star Pit Crew Challenge (Open)

7 pm ET: Qualifying/All-Star Pit Crew Challenge (All-Star)

Saturday, May 17, 2025

9:35 am ET: Truck Series practice

10:35 am ET: Truck Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: Window World 250

5:10 pm ET: Heat No. 1

6:15 pm ET: Heat No. 2

Sunday, May 18, 2025

5 pm ET: All-Star Open

8 pm ET: All-Star Race

Catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup and Truck Series weekend at North Wilkesboro Speedway from May 16-18.

