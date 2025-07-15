NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

The AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 is scheduled for Sunday, July 20, at the Dover Motor Speedway. The 21st race of the season and fourth race of the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge will be broadcast on TNT Sports and PRN from 2 p.m. ET.

Held in Dover, Delaware, it will be the 21st points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the fourth time at the Dover Motor Speedway. The 400-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 120, Stage 2 consists of 120 laps, and the final stage consists of 160 laps.

The one-mile-long concrete oval track features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 9 degrees on the front stretch; this concrete mile is known as the Monster Mile. Dover hosted its first edition in 1969, and Richard Petty won the inaugural AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400.

It will be the 56th annual AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400, hosted by Dover Motor Speedway. The 37 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 400 laps and 400 miles.

The Sonoma weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will begin with a practice session on Saturday, July 19, at 1:35 p.m. ET, followed by a qualifying session at 2:45 p.m. ET to determine the starting lineup for the main event on Sunday.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin heads into the race as the defending winner of the event after securing the victory in last year’s AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400. The #11 Toyota driver will aim to defend his title on Sunday.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jimmie Johnson is the most successful driver of the event, with six wins. The next closest winner is Bobby Allison with five wins.

Full weekend schedule for 2025 AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400 at Dover Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Dover Motor Speedway, as the event will be the 21st official weekend of the season:

Friday, July 18, 2025

1:40 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

2:40 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

5 pm ET: General Tire 150 (ARCA race)

Saturday, July 19, 2025

11 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

12:05 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

1:35 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

2:45 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: BetRivers 200 (Xfinity Series race)

Sunday, July 20, 2025

2 pm ET: AutoTrader EchoPark Automotive 400

Fans can catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series weekend at Dover Motor Speedway from July 18 to 20.

