NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 30, 2025 16:11 GMT
NASCAR: Bank of America ROVAL 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Bank of America ROVAL 400 at Charlotte (Source: Imagn)

The Bank of America Roval 400 is scheduled for Sunday, October 5, at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The 32nd race of the season and the sixth race of the playoffs will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network from 3 p.m. ET.

Ad

Held in Concord, North Carolina, the Bank of America Roval 400 is the third race of the Round of 12. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the fourth time at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The 109-lap race will be divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 25, Stage 2 consists of 25 laps, and the final stage consists of 59 laps.

Ad
Trending

The 2.32-mile-long road course features a 17-turn course that combines the high banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course. Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval hosted its first edition in 2018, and Ryan Blaney won the inaugural Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Roval.

It will be the eighth annual Bank of America Roval 400, hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The 37 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 109 laps and 252.9 miles. #66 Garage 66’s Josh Bilicki is the only open driver this weekend.

Ad

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season’s playoff weekend in Concord, North Carolina, will begin with a practice session on Saturday, October 4, at 2 p.m. ET. Then, qualifying at 3:10 p.m. ET will determine the starting lineup for the main event on Sunday.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the event's defending champion after securing the thrilling victory in last year’s Charlotte Roval race. Larson will look to reclaim his title this weekend.

Ad

Full weekend schedule for the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, as the event will be the sixth race of the 2025 Cup Series playoffs:

Friday, October 3, 2025

11:05 am ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice

12:10 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

Ad

3:30 pm ET: EcoSave 250

Saturday, October 4, 2025

11:30 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

12:40 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

2 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

3:10 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

5 pm ET: Blue Cross NC 250

Sunday, October 5, 2025

3 p.m. ET: Bank of America Roval 400

Fans can catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval from October 3 to 5.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications