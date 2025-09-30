NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

The Bank of America Roval 400 is scheduled for Sunday, October 5, at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The 32nd race of the season and the sixth race of the playoffs will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network from 3 p.m. ET.Held in Concord, North Carolina, the Bank of America Roval 400 is the third race of the Round of 12. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the fourth time at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Road Course. The 109-lap race will be divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 25, Stage 2 consists of 25 laps, and the final stage consists of 59 laps.The 2.32-mile-long road course features a 17-turn course that combines the high banks of the traditional oval with an infield road course. Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval hosted its first edition in 2018, and Ryan Blaney won the inaugural Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Roval.It will be the eighth annual Bank of America Roval 400, hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The 37 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 109 laps and 252.9 miles. #66 Garage 66’s Josh Bilicki is the only open driver this weekend.The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season’s playoff weekend in Concord, North Carolina, will begin with a practice session on Saturday, October 4, at 2 p.m. ET. Then, qualifying at 3:10 p.m. ET will determine the starting lineup for the main event on Sunday.Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the event's defending champion after securing the thrilling victory in last year’s Charlotte Roval race. Larson will look to reclaim his title this weekend.Full weekend schedule for the 2025 Bank of America Roval 400 at Charlotte Motor Speedway RovalHere’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval, as the event will be the sixth race of the 2025 Cup Series playoffs:Friday, October 3, 202511:05 am ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice12:10 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying3:30 pm ET: EcoSave 250Saturday, October 4, 202511:30 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice12:40 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying2 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice3:10 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying5 pm ET: Blue Cross NC 250Sunday, October 5, 20253 p.m. ET: Bank of America Roval 400Fans can catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval from October 3 to 5.