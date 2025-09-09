NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 09, 2025 17:30 GMT
NASCAR: Bass Pro Shops Night Race - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol (Source: Imagn)

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race is scheduled for Saturday, September 13, at Bristol Motor Speedway. The 29th race of the season and the third race of the playoffs will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network from 7:30 p.m. ET.

Held in Bristol, Tennessee, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is the elimination race of the Round of 16. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the eighth time at the Bristol Motor Speedway oval. The 500-lap race will be divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 125, Stage 2 consists of 125 laps, and the final stage consists of 250 laps.

The 0.533-mile-short track features a concrete racing surface with 26-30 degrees of banking in the turns and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways. Bristol hosted its first edition in 1961, and Jack Smith won the inaugural Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol.

It will be the 65th annual Bass Pro Shops Night Race, hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway. The 39 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 500 laps and 266.5 miles.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season's playoff weekend in Bristol will begin with a practice session on Friday, September 12, at 4:30 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 5:40 pm ET to determine the starting lineup for the main event on Saturday.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the defending champion of the event after securing the thrilling victory in last year’s Bristol playoff race. Larson will look to reclaim his title this weekend.

Full weekend schedule for the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, as the event will be the third race of the 2025 Cup Series playoffs:

Thursday, September 11, 2025

1 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

2 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3:05 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice

4:10 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

5:30 pm ET: Bush’s Beans 200

8 pm ET: UNOH 200 presented by Ohio Logistics

Friday, September 12, 2025

2 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

3:05 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

5:40 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Food City 300

Saturday, September 13, 2025

7:30 p.m. ET: Bass Pro Shops Night Race

Fans can catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway from September 11 to 13.

Edited by Yash Soni
