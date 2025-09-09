NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The Bass Pro Shops Night Race is scheduled for Saturday, September 13, at Bristol Motor Speedway. The 29th race of the season and the third race of the playoffs will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network from 7:30 p.m. ET.Held in Bristol, Tennessee, the Bass Pro Shops Night Race is the elimination race of the Round of 16. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the eighth time at the Bristol Motor Speedway oval. The 500-lap race will be divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 125, Stage 2 consists of 125 laps, and the final stage consists of 250 laps.The 0.533-mile-short track features a concrete racing surface with 26-30 degrees of banking in the turns and 6-10 degrees of banking on the straightaways. Bristol hosted its first edition in 1961, and Jack Smith won the inaugural Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol.It will be the 65th annual Bass Pro Shops Night Race, hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway. The 39 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 500 laps and 266.5 miles.The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season's playoff weekend in Bristol will begin with a practice session on Friday, September 12, at 4:30 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 5:40 pm ET to determine the starting lineup for the main event on Saturday.Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson is the defending champion of the event after securing the thrilling victory in last year’s Bristol playoff race. Larson will look to reclaim his title this weekend.Full weekend schedule for the 2025 Bass Pro Shops Night Race at Bristol Motor SpeedwayHere’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, as the event will be the third race of the 2025 Cup Series playoffs:Thursday, September 11, 20251 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice2 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying3:05 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice4:10 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying5:30 pm ET: Bush’s Beans 2008 pm ET: UNOH 200 presented by Ohio LogisticsFriday, September 12, 20252 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice3:05 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying4:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice5:40 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying7:30 pm ET: Food City 300Saturday, September 13, 20257:30 p.m. ET: Bass Pro Shops Night RaceFans can catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway from September 11 to 13.