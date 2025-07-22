NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

The Brickyard 400 is scheduled for Sunday, July 27, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 22nd race of the season and final race of the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge will be broadcast on TNT Sports and IMS Radio from 2 p.m. ET.Held in Speedway, Indiana, it will be the 22nd points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the second time at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. The 160-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 50, Stage 2 consists of 50 laps, and the final stage consists of 60 laps.The 2.5-mile-long oval track features 9.2 degrees of banking in the turns and zero degrees on the straights. IMS oval hosted its first edition in 1994, and Jeff Gordon won the inaugural Brickyard 400.It will be the 32nd annual Brickyard 400, hosted by Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 39 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 160 laps and 400 miles.The IMS weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will begin with a practice session on Friday, July 25, at 1:05 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 2:35 pm ET to determine the starting lineup for the main event on Sunday.Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson heads into the race as the defending winner of the event after securing the victory in last year’s Brickyard 400. The #5 Toyota driver will aim to defend his title on Sunday.NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon is the most successful driver of the event, with five wins. The next closest winner is Jimmie Johnson with four wins.Full weekend schedule for 2025 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor SpeedwayHere’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as the event will be the 22nd official weekend of the season:Friday, July 25, 202512:05 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice1 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice1:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice2 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying3:05 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice4:10 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying5:30 pm ET: LiUNA! 150 presented by Dutch Boy8 pm ET: TSport 200Saturday, July 26, 20251 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying2:35 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying4:30 pm ET: Pennzoil 250Sunday, July 27, 20252 pm ET: Brickyard 400Fans can catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway from July 25 to 27.