NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jul 22, 2025 13:30 GMT
Syndication: The Indianapolis Star - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis (Source: Imagn)

The Brickyard 400 is scheduled for Sunday, July 27, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 22nd race of the season and final race of the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge will be broadcast on TNT Sports and IMS Radio from 2 p.m. ET.

Held in Speedway, Indiana, it will be the 22nd points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the second time at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval. The 160-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 50, Stage 2 consists of 50 laps, and the final stage consists of 60 laps.

The 2.5-mile-long oval track features 9.2 degrees of banking in the turns and zero degrees on the straights. IMS oval hosted its first edition in 1994, and Jeff Gordon won the inaugural Brickyard 400.

It will be the 32nd annual Brickyard 400, hosted by Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The 39 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 160 laps and 400 miles.

The IMS weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will begin with a practice session on Friday, July 25, at 1:05 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session on Saturday at 2:35 pm ET to determine the starting lineup for the main event on Sunday.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson heads into the race as the defending winner of the event after securing the victory in last year’s Brickyard 400. The #5 Toyota driver will aim to defend his title on Sunday.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon is the most successful driver of the event, with five wins. The next closest winner is Jimmie Johnson with four wins.

Full weekend schedule for 2025 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, as the event will be the 22nd official weekend of the season:

Friday, July 25, 2025

12:05 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

1 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

1:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

2 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3:05 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice

4:10 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

5:30 pm ET: LiUNA! 150 presented by Dutch Boy

8 pm ET: TSport 200

Saturday, July 26, 2025

1 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

2:35 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: Pennzoil 250

Sunday, July 27, 2025

2 pm ET: Brickyard 400

Fans can catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway from July 25 to 27.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

