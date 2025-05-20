NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

The 2025 Coca-Cola 600 is scheduled for Sunday, May 25, at Charlotte Motor Speedway. The season’s 13th race will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN at 6 pm ET.

Held in Concord, North Carolina, it will be the 13th points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the seventh time at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 400-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 100, Stage 2 consists of 100 laps, Stage 3 is 100 laps, and the final stage consists of 100 laps.

The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and five degrees of banking on the straightaways. The Charlotte Motor Speedway hosted its first edition of this event in 1960, where Joe Lee Johnson won the inaugural Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte.

It will be the 66th annual Coca-Cola 600, hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway. The 40 drivers entering this week’s Charlotte Cup Series race will compete across 400 laps in 600 miles.

The Charlotte weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series will begin with a practice on Saturday (May 24) at 1:30 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 2:40 pm ET to determine the starting lineup, and the main event on Sunday.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell heads into the race as the defending winner of the event after securing the victory in last year’s Coca-Cola 600. The #20 Toyota driver will aim to defend his title on Sunday.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Darrell Waltrip is the most successful driver of the event, with five wins. The next closest active winner is Jimmie Johnson with four wins.

Full weekend schedule for the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway, as the event will be the 13th official weekend of the season:

Friday, May 23, 2025

1:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

2:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

3:35 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice

4:40 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

6 pm ET: General Tire 150

8:30 pm ET: North Carolina Education Lottery 200

Saturday, May 24, 2025

11:05 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

12:10 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

1:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

2:40 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: BetMGM 300

Sunday, May 25, 2025

6 pm ET: Coca-Cola 600

Catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway from May 23-25.

