NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International Speedway

The Coke Zero Sugar 400 is scheduled for Saturday, August 23, at Daytona International Speedway. The 26th and the final race of the regular season will be broadcast on NBC Sports and MRN from 7:30 p.m. ET.Held in Daytona Beach, Florida, the Coke Zero Sugar 400 will be the final race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the eighth time at the Daytona International Speedway oval. The 160-lap race will be divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 50, Stage 2 consists of 50 laps, and the final stage consists of 60 laps.The 2.5-mile-long superspeedway features 31 degrees of banking in the turns and 18 degrees in the tri-oval. The Daytona hosted its first edition in 1959, and Fireball Roberts won the inaugural Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona.It will be the 67th annual Coke Zero Sugar 400, hosted by Daytona International Speedway. The 40 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 160 laps and 400 miles.The Daytona summer weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will begin with a qualifying session on Friday, August 22, at 5:05 pm ET to determine the starting lineup for the main event on Saturday.Former NASCAR Cup Series regular Harrison Burton is the defending winner of the event after securing the thrilling victory in last year’s Coke Zero Sugar 400. He currently competes full-time in the Xfinity Series and hasn’t entered this year’s event.NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson is the most successful driver of the Coke Zero Sugar 400, with five wins. The next closest winners are Cale Yarborough and Tony Stewart with four wins each.Full weekend schedule for 2025 Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona International SpeedwayHere’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Daytona International Speedway, as the event will be the 26th official weekend of the season:Friday, August 22, 20253 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying5:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying7:30 pm ET: Wawa 250 Powered By Coca-ColaSaturday, August 23, 20257:30 pm ET: Coke Zero Sugar 400Fans can catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series weekend at Daytona International Speedway from August 22 to 23.