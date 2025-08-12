  • NASCAR
NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Aug 12, 2025 16:25 GMT
Syndication: The Progress-Index - Source: Imagn
Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

The Cook Out 400 is scheduled for Saturday, August 16, at Richmond Raceway. The 25th race of the season will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN from 7:30 p.m. ET.

Held in Richmond, Virginia, it will be the 25th points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the seventh time at the Richmond Raceway oval. The 400-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 70, Stage 2 consists of 160 laps, and the final stage consists of 170 laps.

The 0.75-mile short track features 14 degrees of banking in turns 1-4, eight degrees on the frontstretch, and 2 degrees on the backstretch. Richmond hosted its first edition in 1958, and Speedy Thompson won the inaugural Cook Out 400 at Richmond.

It will be the 68th annual Cook Out 400, hosted by Richmond Raceway. The 39 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 400 laps and 300 miles.

The Richmond weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will begin with a practice session on Friday, August 15, at 4:30 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 5:40 pm ET to determine the starting lineup for the main event on Saturday.

Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill heads into the race as the defending winner of the event after securing the victory in last year’s Cook Out 400. The #3 Chevrolet driver will aim to defend his title on Saturday.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty is the most successful driver of the event, with seven wins. The next closest winner is Bobby Allison with five wins.

Full weekend schedule for 2025 Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Richmond Raceway, as the event will be the 25th official weekend of the season:

Thursday, August 14, 2025

3:15 pm ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour practice

3:55 pm ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour final practice

6 pm ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150

Friday, August 15, 2025

2:05 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice

3:10 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

4:10 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

5:40 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: eero 250

Saturday, August 16, 2025

7:30 pm ET: Cook Out 400

Fans can catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup and Truck Series weekend at Richmond Raceway from August 14 to 16.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
