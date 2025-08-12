NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Cook Out 400 at Richmond Raceway

The Cook Out 400 is scheduled for Saturday, August 16, at Richmond Raceway. The 25th race of the season will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN from 7:30 p.m. ET.Held in Richmond, Virginia, it will be the 25th points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the seventh time at the Richmond Raceway oval. The 400-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 70, Stage 2 consists of 160 laps, and the final stage consists of 170 laps.The 0.75-mile short track features 14 degrees of banking in turns 1-4, eight degrees on the frontstretch, and 2 degrees on the backstretch. Richmond hosted its first edition in 1958, and Speedy Thompson won the inaugural Cook Out 400 at Richmond.It will be the 68th annual Cook Out 400, hosted by Richmond Raceway. The 39 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 400 laps and 300 miles.The Richmond weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will begin with a practice session on Friday, August 15, at 4:30 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 5:40 pm ET to determine the starting lineup for the main event on Saturday.Richard Childress Racing driver Austin Hill heads into the race as the defending winner of the event after securing the victory in last year’s Cook Out 400. The #3 Chevrolet driver will aim to defend his title on Saturday.NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty is the most successful driver of the event, with seven wins. The next closest winner is Bobby Allison with five wins.Full weekend schedule for 2025 Cook Out 400 at Richmond RacewayHere’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Richmond Raceway, as the event will be the 25th official weekend of the season:Thursday, August 14, 20253:15 pm ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour practice3:55 pm ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour final practice6 pm ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour qualifying 7:30 pm ET: Virginia is for Racing Lovers 150Friday, August 15, 20252:05 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice3:10 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying4:10 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice5:40 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying7:30 pm ET: eero 250Saturday, August 16, 20257:30 pm ET: Cook Out 400Fans can catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup and Truck Series weekend at Richmond Raceway from August 14 to 16.