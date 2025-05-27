NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

The 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 is scheduled for Sunday, June 1, at Nashville Superspeedway. The season’s 14th race will be broadcast on Prime Video and PRN at 7 pm ET.

Held in Lebanon, Tennessee, it will be the 14th points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the fourth time at the Nashville Superspeedway. The 300-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 90, Stage 2 consists of 95 laps, and the final stage consists of 115 laps.

The 1.3-mile-long tri-oval intermediate track features 14 degrees of banking in the turns, nine degrees of banking in the frontstretch, and six degrees of banking in the backstretch. The Nashville Superspeedway hosted its first edition of this event in 2021, where Kyle Larson won the inaugural Cracker Barrel 400 (previously known as the Ally 400) at Nashville.

It will be the fifth annual Cracker Barrel 400, hosted by Nashville Superspeedway. The 38 drivers entering this week’s Nashville Cup Series race will compete across 300 laps in 400 miles.

The Nashville weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series will begin with a practice on Saturday, May 31, at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 5:40 p.m. ET to determine the starting lineup and the main event on Sunday.

Team Penske driver Joey Logano heads into the race as the defending winner of the event after securing the victory in last year’s Cracker Barrel 400. The #22 Ford driver will aim to defend his title on Sunday.

The first three editions of the event have been won by Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, and Ross Chastain in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively.

Full weekend schedule for the 2025 Cracker Barrel 400 at Nashville Superspeedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Nashville Superspeedway, as the event will be the 14th official weekend of the season:

Friday, May 30, 2025

4:05 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice

5:10 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

8 pm ET: Rackley Roofing 200

Saturday, May 31, 2025

2:05 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

3:10 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

5:40 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Tennessee Lottery 250

Sunday, June 1, 2025

7 pm ET: Cracker Barrel 400

Catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series weekend at Nashville Superspeedway from May 30 to June 1.

