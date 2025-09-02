NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology Raceway

The Enjoy Illinois 300 is scheduled for Sunday, September 7, at World Wide Technology Raceway. The 28th race of the season and the second race of the playoffs will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network from 3 p.m. ET. It will be the first time Gateway hosts the Cup race during the postseason.Held in Madison, Illinois (just outside of St. Louis), the Enjoy Illinois 300 is the second race of the Round of 12. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the fourth time at the World Wide Technology Raceway oval. The 240-lap race will be divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 45, Stage 2 consists of 95 laps, and the final stage consists of 100 laps.The 1.25-mile-long track features 11 degrees of banking in Turns 1 and 2, and 9 degrees in Turns 3 and 4. Gateway hosted its first edition in 2022, and Joey Logano won the inaugural Enjoy Illinois 300 at Gateway.It will be the fourth annual Enjoy Illinois 300, hosted by World Wide Technology Raceway. The 36 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 240 laps and 300 miles.The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season's playoff weekend in Illinois will begin with a practice session on Saturday, September 6, at 4:30 pm ET, followed by qualifying at 5:40 pm ET to determine the starting lineup for the main event on Sunday.Team Penske driver Austin Cindric is the defending champion of the event after securing the thrilling victory in last year’s Gateway race. Cindric will look to reclaim his title this weekend. Richard Childress Racing driver Kyle Busch won at Gateway in 2023.Full weekend schedule for the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 at World Wide Technology RacewayHere’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway, as the event will be the second race of the 2025 Cup Series playoffs:Friday, September 5, 20255:05 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practiceSaturday, September 6, 20253 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying4:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice5:40 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying7:30 pm ET: Nu Way 200 Sauced by Blues HogSunday, September 7, 20253 p.m. ET: Enjoy Illinois 300Fans can catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series weekend at World Wide Technology Raceway from September 5 to 7.