NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

The 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 is scheduled for Sunday, June 8, at Michigan International Speedway. The season’s 15th race will be broadcast on Prime Video and PRN at 2 pm ET.

Held in Brooklyn, Michigan, it will be the 15th points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the fourth time at the Michigan International Speedway. The 200-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 45, Stage 2 consists of 75 laps, and the final stage consists of 80 laps.

The two-mile-long D-shaped oval track features 18 degrees of banking in the turns, 12 degrees of banking in the frontstretch, and five degrees of banking in the backstretch. The Michigan International Speedway hosted its first edition of this event in 1969, where David Pearson won the inaugural FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan.

It will be the 57th annual FireKeepers Casino 400, hosted by Michigan International Speedway. The 36 drivers entering this week’s Michigan Cup Series race will compete across 200 laps in 400 miles.

The Michigan weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series will begin with a practice on Saturday, June 7, at 9:30 am ET, followed by qualifying at 10:40 am ET to determine the starting lineup and the main event on Sunday.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick heads into the race as the defending winner of the event after securing the victory in last year’s FireKeepers Casino 400. The #45 Toyota driver will aim to defend his title on Sunday.

Full weekend schedule for the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Michigan International Speedway, as the event will be the 15th official weekend of the season:

Friday, June 6, 2025

1 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice

2 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

3:05 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

5 pm ET: Henry Ford Health 200 (ARCA main event)

Saturday, June 7, 2025

8:05 am ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

9:30 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

10:40 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

12 pm ET: DQS Solutions & Staffing 250 Powered by Precision Vehicle Logistics (Truck Series main event)

Sunday, June 8, 2025

2 pm ET: FireKeepers Casino 400

Catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup and Truck Series weekend at Michigan International Speedway from June 6 to June 8.

