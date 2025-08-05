NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen International

The Go Bowling at The Glen is scheduled for Sunday, August 10, at Watkins Glen International. The 24th race of the season will be broadcast on USA Network and MRN from 2 p.m. ET.Held in Watkins Glen, New York, it will be the 24th points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the fourth time at the Watkins Glen International oval. The 90-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 20, Stage 2 consists of 20 laps, and the final stage consists of 50 laps.The 2.45-mile-long road course features 7 turns with 141 feet of total elevation change. The Watkins Glen hosted its first edition in 1957, and Buck Baker won the inaugural Go Bowling at The Glen.It will be the 39th annual Go Bowling at The Glen, hosted by Watkins Glen International. The 40 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 90 laps and 220.5 miles.The Watkins Glen weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will begin with a practice session on Saturday, August 9, at 12:05 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 1:10 pm ET to determine the starting lineup for the main event on Sunday.RFK Racing driver Chris Buescher heads into the race as the defending winner of the event after securing the victory in last year’s Go Bowling at The Glen. The #17 Ford driver will aim to defend his title on Sunday.NASCAR Hall of Famer Tony Stewart is the most successful driver of the event, with five wins. The next closest winner is Jeff Gordon with four wins.Full weekend schedule for 2025 Go Bowling at The Glen at Watkins Glen InternationalHere’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Watkins Glen International, as the event will be the 24th official weekend of the season:Friday, August 8, 202510 am ET: ARCA Menards Series practice11 am ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying11:35 am ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice12:40 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying2 pm ET: General Tire 100 at The Glen5 pm ET: Mission 176 at The GlenSaturday, August 9, 20259:30 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice10:35 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying12:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice1:10 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying3 pm ET: Mission 200 at The GlenSunday, August 10, 20252 pm ET: Go Bowling at The GlenFans can catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series weekend at Watkins Glen International from August 8 to 10.