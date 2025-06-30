NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course

The Grant Park 165 is scheduled for Sunday, July 6, at the Chicago Street Course. The 19th race of the season and second race of the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge will be broadcast on TNT Sports and MRN from 2 p.m. ET.

Held in Chicago, Illinois, it will be the 19th points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the third time at the Chicago Street Course. The 75-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 20, Stage 2 consists of 25 laps, and the final stage consists of 30 laps.

The 2.2-mile-long street course features a total of 12 turns, including a front straight that offers stunning views of Lake Michigan along Lake Shore Drive. The streets of Chicago hosted its first edition of this event in 2023, where Shane van Gisbergen won the inaugural Grant Park 165.

It will be the third annual Grant Park 165, hosted by Chicago Street Course. The 41 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 75 laps and 165 miles.

The Chicago weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will begin with a practice session on Saturday, July 5, at 1 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 2 pm ET to determine the starting lineup for the main event on Sunday.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Alex Bowman heads into the race as the defending winner of the event after securing the victory in last year’s Grant Park 165. The #48 Chevrolet driver will aim to defend his title on Sunday.

Chase Elliott won the recently concluded race at EchoPark Speedway and will look to continue the momentum at the streets of Chicago as well.

Full weekend schedule for 2025 Grant Park 165 at Chicago Street Course

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Chicago Street Course, as the event will be the 19th official weekend of the season:

Saturday, July 5, 2025

10:30 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

NASCAR Xfinity Series practice 11:30 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying 1 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

NASCAR Cup Series practice 2 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

NASCAR Cup Series qualifying 4:30 pm ET: The Loop 110 (NASCAR Xfinity Series race)

Sunday, July 6, 2025

2 pm ET: Grant Park 165

Fans can catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series weekend at Chicago Street Course from July 5 to 6.

