NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

The Hollywood Casino 400 is scheduled for Sunday, September 28, at Kansas Speedway. The 31st race of the season and the fifth race of the playoffs will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network from 3 p.m. ET.Held in Kansas City, Kansas, the Hollywood Casino 400 is the second race of the Round of 12. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the eighth time at the Kansas Speedway oval. The 267-lap race will be divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 80, Stage 2 consists of 80 laps, and the final stage consists of 107 laps.The 1.5-mile-long track features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and 5 degrees of banking on the backstretch. Kansas Speedway hosted its first edition in 2001, and Jeff Gordon won the inaugural Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas.It will be the 25th annual Hollywood Casino 400, hosted by Kansas Speedway. The 37 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 267 laps and 400.5 miles. #44 NY Racing Team’s JJ Yeley is the only open driver this weekend.The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season’s playoff weekend in Kansas City, Kansas, will begin with a practice session on Saturday, September 27, at 1 p.m. ET. Then, qualifying at 2:10 p.m. ET will determine the starting lineup for the main event on Sunday.Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain is the event's defending champion after securing the thrilling victory in last year’s Kansas fall race. Chastain will look to reclaim his title this weekend.Full weekend schedule for the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas SpeedwayHere’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Kansas Speedway, as the event will be the fifth race of the 2025 Cup Series playoffs:Friday, September 26, 20254:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice5:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying8 pm ET: ARCA Reese's 150Saturday, September 27, 202510:30 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice11:35 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying1 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice2:10 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying4 pm ET: Kansas Lottery 300Sunday, September 28, 20253 p.m. ET: Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BETFans can catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series weekend at Kansas Speedway from September 26 to 28.