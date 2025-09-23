NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 23, 2025 14:30 GMT
NASCAR: Hollywood Casino 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas (Source: Imagn)

The Hollywood Casino 400 is scheduled for Sunday, September 28, at Kansas Speedway. The 31st race of the season and the fifth race of the playoffs will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network from 3 p.m. ET.

Ad

Held in Kansas City, Kansas, the Hollywood Casino 400 is the second race of the Round of 12. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the eighth time at the Kansas Speedway oval. The 267-lap race will be divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 80, Stage 2 consists of 80 laps, and the final stage consists of 107 laps.

The 1.5-mile-long track features 17-20 degrees of progressive banking in the turns, 9-11 degrees of progressive banking on the frontstretch, and 5 degrees of banking on the backstretch. Kansas Speedway hosted its first edition in 2001, and Jeff Gordon won the inaugural Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas.

Ad
Trending

It will be the 25th annual Hollywood Casino 400, hosted by Kansas Speedway. The 37 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 267 laps and 400.5 miles. #44 NY Racing Team’s JJ Yeley is the only open driver this weekend.

Ad

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season’s playoff weekend in Kansas City, Kansas, will begin with a practice session on Saturday, September 27, at 1 p.m. ET. Then, qualifying at 2:10 p.m. ET will determine the starting lineup for the main event on Sunday.

Trackhouse Racing driver Ross Chastain is the event's defending champion after securing the thrilling victory in last year’s Kansas fall race. Chastain will look to reclaim his title this weekend.

Ad

Full weekend schedule for the 2025 Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Kansas Speedway, as the event will be the fifth race of the 2025 Cup Series playoffs:

Friday, September 26, 2025

4:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

5:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

8 pm ET: ARCA Reese's 150

Saturday, September 27, 2025

10:30 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

Ad

11:35 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

1 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

2:10 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

4 pm ET: Kansas Lottery 300

Sunday, September 28, 2025

3 p.m. ET: Hollywood Casino 400 Presented by ESPN BET

Fans can catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series weekend at Kansas Speedway from September 26 to 28.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
Manage notifications