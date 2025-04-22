NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2025 Jack Link’s 500 is scheduled for Sunday, April 27, at Talladega Superspeedway. The season’s 10th race will be broadcast on FOX and MRN at 3 pm ET.

Held in Lincoln, Alabama, it will be the 10th points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the seventh time at the Talladega Superspeedway. The 188-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 60, Stage 2 consists of 60 laps, and the final Stage consists of 68 laps.

The 2.66-mile-long superspeedway features 33 degrees of banking in the turns, 16.5 degrees of banking on the tri-oval, and 3 degrees on the backstretch. Drivers have to work together in the draft to succeed at this track. The Talladega Superspeedway hosted its first edition of this event in 1970, where Pete Hamilton won the inaugural Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega.

It will be the 56th annual Jack Link’s 500, hosted by Talladega Superspeedway. The 39 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 188 laps in 500 miles.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season’s Talladega weekend will begin with a qualifying session on Saturday (April 26) at 10:30 am ET to determine the starting lineup, and it will be followed by the main event on Sunday.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick heads into the race as the defending winner of the event after a thrilling victory in last year’s Jack Link’s 500. The #45 Toyota driver will aim to defend his title on Sunday.

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon and RFK Racing co-owner/driver Brad Keselowski are the most successful drivers of the event, with four wins each. The next closest active winner is Kyle Busch. He has won here in 2008 and 2023.

Full weekend schedule for the 2025 Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Talladega Superspeedway, as this will be the 10th official weekend of the season:

Friday, April 25, 2025

4 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

5:30 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday, April 26, 2025

10:30 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

12:30 pm ET: General Tire 200

4 pm ET: Ag-Pro 300

Sunday, April 27, 2025

3 pm ET: Jack Link’s 500

Catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series weekend at Talladega Superspeedway from April 25 to April 27.

