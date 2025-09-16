  • NASCAR
  • NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 16, 2025 13:30 GMT
NASCAR: New Hampshire 301 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The Mobil 1 301 is scheduled for Sunday, September 21, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The 30th race of the season and the fourth race of the playoffs will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network from 2 p.m. ET.

Held in Loudon, New Hampshire, the Mobil 1 301 is the first race of the Round of 12. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the fourth time at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway oval. The 301-lap race will be divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 75, Stage 2 consists of 110 laps, and the final stage consists of 116 laps.

The 1.058-mile track features an asphalt and granite oval with 2/7 degrees of variable banking in the turns and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch. New Hampshire hosted its first edition in 1993, and Rusty Wallace won the inaugural Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire.

It will be the 33rd annual Mobil 1 301, hosted by New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The 36 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 301 laps and 318.458 miles.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season's playoff weekend in Loudon, New Hampshire, will begin with a practice session on Saturday, September 20, at 3 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 4:10 p.m. ET to determine the starting lineup for the main event on Sunday.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is the event's defending champion after securing the thrilling victory in last year’s New Hampshire race. Bell will look to reclaim his title this weekend.

Full weekend schedule for the 2025 Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, as the event will be the fourth race of the 2025 Cup Series playoffs:

Friday, September 19, 2025

12:30 pm ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour practice

2:45 pm ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour qualifying

4:05 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice

5:10 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

Saturday, September 20, 2025

9:15 am ET: Mohegan Sun 100

12 pm ET: Team EJP 175

3 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

4:10 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

Sunday, September 21, 2025

2 p.m. ET: Mobil 1 301

Fans can catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup and Truck Series weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway from September 19 to 21.

About the author
Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
