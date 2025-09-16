NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway

The Mobil 1 301 is scheduled for Sunday, September 21, at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The 30th race of the season and the fourth race of the playoffs will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network from 2 p.m. ET.Held in Loudon, New Hampshire, the Mobil 1 301 is the first race of the Round of 12. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the fourth time at the New Hampshire Motor Speedway oval. The 301-lap race will be divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 75, Stage 2 consists of 110 laps, and the final stage consists of 116 laps.The 1.058-mile track features an asphalt and granite oval with 2/7 degrees of variable banking in the turns and 1 degree of banking on the frontstretch and backstretch. New Hampshire hosted its first edition in 1993, and Rusty Wallace won the inaugural Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire.It will be the 33rd annual Mobil 1 301, hosted by New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The 36 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 301 laps and 318.458 miles.The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season's playoff weekend in Loudon, New Hampshire, will begin with a practice session on Saturday, September 20, at 3 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 4:10 p.m. ET to determine the starting lineup for the main event on Sunday.Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell is the event's defending champion after securing the thrilling victory in last year’s New Hampshire race. Bell will look to reclaim his title this weekend.Full weekend schedule for the 2025 Mobil 1 301 at New Hampshire Motor SpeedwayHere’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, as the event will be the fourth race of the 2025 Cup Series playoffs:Friday, September 19, 202512:30 pm ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour practice2:45 pm ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour qualifying4:05 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice5:10 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifyingSaturday, September 20, 20259:15 am ET: Mohegan Sun 10012 pm ET: Team EJP 1753 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice4:10 p.m. ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifyingSunday, September 21, 20252 p.m. ET: Mobil 1 301Fans can catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup and Truck Series weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway from September 19 to 21.