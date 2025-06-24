NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway

The Quaker State 400 is scheduled for Saturday, June 28, at EchoPark Speedway. The 18th race of the season and first race of the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge will be broadcast on TNT Sports and PRN at 7 p.m. ET.

Held in Hampton, Georgia, it will be the 18th points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the seventh time at the EchoPark Speedway. The 260-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 60, Stage 2 consists of 100 laps, and the final stage consists of 100 laps.

The 1.54-mile-long quad-oval track features 24 degrees of banking in the turns and 5 degrees on the straightaway. The Atlanta track hosted its first edition of this event in 1960, where Fireball Roberts won the inaugural Quaker State 400.

It will be the 56th annual Quaker State 400, hosted by EchoPark Speedway. The 40 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 260 laps in 400 miles.

The Atlanta weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will begin with a qualifying session on Friday, June 27, at 5:05 pm ET to determine the starting lineup for the main event on Saturday.

Team Penske driver Joey Logano heads into the race as the defending winner of the event after securing the victory in last year’s Quaker State 400. The #22 Ford driver will aim to defend his title on Saturday.

Full weekend schedule for 2025 Quaker State 400 at EchoPark Speedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at EchoPark Speedway, as the event will be the 18th official weekend of the season:

Friday, June 27, 2025

1:05 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice (Lime Rock Park)

2:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice (Lime Rock Park)

3 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

3:45 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying (Lime Rock Park)

5:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Focused Health 250 (Xfinity race)

Saturday, June 28, 2025

9:30 am ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying (Lime Rock Park)

1 pm ET: LiUNA! 150 (Truck race at Lime Rock Park)

4 pm ET: Lime Rock Park 100 (ARCA Race at Lime Rock Park)

7 pm ET: Quaker State 400

Catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series weekend at EchoPark Speedway from June 27 to June 28.

