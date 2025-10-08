NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The South Point 400 is scheduled for Sunday, October 12, at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 33rd race of the season and the seventh race of the playoffs will be broadcast on NBC Sports and USA Network from 5:30 p.m. ET.Held in Las Vegas, Nevada, the South Point 400 is the first race of the Round of 8. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the eighth time at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 267-lap race will be divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 80, Stage 2 consists of 80 laps, and the final stage consists of 107 laps.The 1.5-mile-long track features an asphalt racing surface with 20 degrees of banking in each turn and 9 degrees on the front and backstretch. Las Vegas Motor Speedway hosted its first edition in 2018, and Brad Keselowski won the inaugural South Point 400 at Las Vegas.It will be the eighth annual South Point 400, hosted by Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 38 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 267 laps and 400 miles. #44 NY Racing Team’s J.J. Yeley and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ Katherine Legge are the only open drivers this weekend.The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season’s playoff weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada, will begin with a practice session on Saturday, October 11, at 4:30 p.m. ET. Then, qualifying at 5:40 p.m. ET will determine the starting lineup for the main event on Sunday.Team Penske driver Joey Logano is the event's defending champion after securing the thrilling victory in last year's Las Vegas fall race. Logano will look to reclaim his title this weekend.Full weekend schedule for the 2025 South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor SpeedwayHere’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, as the event will be the seventh race of the 2025 Cup Series playoffs:Saturday, October 11, 20252 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice3:05 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying4:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice5:40 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying7:30 pm ET: Focused Health 302Sunday, October 12, 20255:30 p.m. ET: South Point 400Fans can catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway from October 11 to 12.