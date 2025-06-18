NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway

The Great American Getaway 400 is scheduled for Sunday, June 22, at Pocono Raceway. The season’s 17th race and final seeding race for the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge will be broadcast on Prime Video and MRN at 2 p.m. ET.

Ad

Held in Long Pond, Pennsylvania, it will be the 17th points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the fourth time at the Pocono Raceway. The 160-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 30, Stage 2 consists of 65 laps, and the final stage consists of 65 laps.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The 2.5-mile-long oval speedway features 14 degrees of banking in Turn 1, eight degrees of banking in Turn 2, and six degrees of banking in Turn 3. The Pocono track hosted its first edition of this event in 1974, where Richard Petty won the inaugural The Great American Getaway 400.

It will be the 52nd annual The Great American Getaway 400, hosted by Pocono Raceway. The 37 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 160 laps in 400 miles.

Ad

The Pocono weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will begin with a practice session on Saturday, June 21, at 12:35 pm ET, followed by a qualifying session at 1:45 pm ET to determine the starting lineup for the main event on Sunday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney heads into the race as the defending winner of the event after securing the victory in last year’s The Great American Getaway 400. The #12 Ford driver will aim to defend his title on Sunday.

Full weekend schedule for 2025 The Great American Getaway 400 at Pocono Raceway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Pocono Raceway, as the event will be the 17th official weekend of the season:

Ad

Friday, June 20, 2025

12:35 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice

1:40 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

5 pm ET: MillerTech Battery 200

Saturday, June 21, 2025

10 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

11:05 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

12:35 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

1:45 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Explore the Pocono Mountains 250

Sunday, June 22, 2025

2 pm ET: The Great American Getaway 400

Catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series weekend at Pocono Raceway from June 20 to June 22.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Yash Soni Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.