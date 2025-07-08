NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The Toyota/Save Mart 350 is scheduled for Sunday, July 13, at the Sonoma Raceway. The 20th race of the season and third race of the inaugural NASCAR In-Season Challenge will be broadcast on TNT Sports and PRN from 3:30 p.m. ET.

Held in Sonoma, California, it will be the 20th points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the fourth time at the Sonoma Raceway. The 110-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 25, Stage 2 consists of 35 laps, and the final stage consists of 50 laps.

The 1.99-mile-long road course features 12 turns. Sonoma hosted its first edition in 1989, and Ricky Rudd won the inaugural Toyota/Save Mart 350.

It will be the 36th annual Toyota/Save Mart 350, hosted by Sonoma Raceway. The 37 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 110 laps and 218.9 miles.

The Sonoma weekend of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season will begin with a practice session on Saturday, July 12, at 1:35 p.m. ET, followed by a qualifying session at 2:40 p.m. ET to determine the starting lineup for the main event on Sunday.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Kyle Larson heads into the race as the defending winner of the event after securing the victory in last year’s Toyota/Save Mart 350. The #5 Chevrolet driver will aim to defend his title on Sunday.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon is the most successful driver of the event, with five wins. The next closest active winner is Martin Truex Jr. with four wins.

Full weekend schedule for 2025 Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Sonoma Raceway, as the event will be the 20th official weekend of the season:

Friday, July 11, 2025

2:40 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

3:10 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

4 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

5:10 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

6:30 pm ET: General Tire 200 (ARCA race)

Saturday, July 12, 2025

1:35 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

2:40 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: Pit Boss / FoodMaxx 250 (Xfinity Series race)

Sunday, July 13, 2025

3:30 pm ET: Toyota/Save Mart 350

Fans can catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series weekend at Sonoma Raceway from July 11 to 13.

