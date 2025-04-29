NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2025 Würth 400 is scheduled for Sunday, May 4, at Texas Motor Speedway. The season’s 11th race will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN at 3:30 pm ET.

Held in Fort Worth, Texas, it will be the 11th points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the fourth time at the Texas Motor Speedway. The 267-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 80, Stage 2 consists of 85 laps, and the final Stage consists of 102 laps.

The 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track features twenty degrees of banking in Turns 1 & 2, twenty-four degrees in Turns 3 & 4, and five degrees in straightaways. The Texas Motor Speedway hosted its first edition of this event in 2005, where Carl Edwards won the inaugural Würth 400 at Texas.

It will be the 21st annual Würth 400, hosted by Texas Motor Speedway. The 38 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 267 laps in 400 miles.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season’s Texas weekend will begin with a practice on Saturday (May 3) at 11:05 am ET, followed by qualifying at 12:10 pm ET to determine the starting lineup, and it will be followed by the main event on Sunday.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott heads into the race as the defending winner of the event after a thrilling victory in last year’s Würth 400. The #9 Chevrolet driver will aim to defend his title on Sunday.

NASCAR legend Jimmie Johnson is the most successful driver of the event, with five wins. The next closest active winners are Carl Edwards and Kevin Harvick.

Full weekend schedule for the 2025 Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Texas Motor Speedway, as the event will be the 11th official weekend of the season:

Friday, May 2, 2025

2:35 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice

3:40 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

6:10 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

8 pm ET: SpeedyCash.com 250

Saturday, May 3, 2025

11:05 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

12:10 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

2 pm ET: Andy's Frozen Custard 300

Sunday, May 4, 2025

3:30 pm ET: Würth 400

Catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series weekend at Texas Motor Speedway from May 2 to May 4.

