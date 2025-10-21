  • NASCAR
NASCAR 2025 Cup Series schedule: Full weekend schedule for Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 21, 2025 13:43 GMT
NASCAR: NASCAR Cup Series Race at Martinsville - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Xfinity 500 at Martinsville (Source: Imagn)

The Xfinity 500 is scheduled for Sunday, October 26, at Martinsville Speedway. The 34th race of the season and the ninth race of the playoffs will be broadcast on NBC Sports from 2 p.m. ET.

Held in Ridgeway, Virginia, the Xfinity 500 is the third and the final race of the Round of 8. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the eighth time at the Martinsville Speedway. The 500-lap race will be divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 130, Stage 2 consists of 130 laps, and the final stage consists of 240 laps.

The 0.526-mile paperclip-shaped short track features 12 degrees of banking in turns and zero degrees of banking in straights. Martinsville Speedway hosted its first edition in 1949, and Red Byron won the inaugural Xfinity 500 at Martinsville.

It will be the 77th annual Xfinity 500, hosted by Martinsville Speedway. The 37 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 500 laps and 263 miles. #66 Garage 66’s Casey Mears is the only open driver this weekend.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season’s playoff weekend in Ridgeway, Virginia, will begin with a practice session on Saturday, October 25, at 4:30 p.m. ET, followed by qualifying at 5:40 p.m. ET, which will determine the starting lineup for the main event on Sunday.

Team Penske driver Ryan Blaney is the event's defending champion after securing the thrilling victory in last year's Martinsville fall race. Blaney will look to reclaim his title this weekend.

Full weekend schedule for the 2025 Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Martinsville Speedway, as the event will be the ninth race of the 2025 Cup Series playoffs:

Thursday, October 23, 2025

12:35 pm ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour practice 1

1:45 pm ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour final practice

3:30 pm ET: NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Virginia is for Racing Lovers 200

Friday, October 24, 2025

2:05 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice

3:10 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

12:30 pm ET: Slim Jim 200

Saturday, October 25, 2025

1 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

2:05 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

5:40 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: IAA and Ritchie Bros. 250

Sunday, October 26, 2025

2 p.m. ET: Xfinity 500

Fans can catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series weekend at Martinsville Speedway from October 24 to 26.

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

