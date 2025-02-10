NASCAR 2025 Daytona 500 Power Rankings: 5 drivers to watch at Daytona International Speedway

Following the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium exhibition event, the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season is set to officially kick off with the Daytona 500, the first points-paying race of the season.

NASCAR’s biggest and most unpredictable race, The Great American Race, is set to be held at Daytona International Speedway this weekend. It will be contested over 200 laps in 500 miles on Sunday (February 16). William Byron won last year’s 500-mile race, marking Hendrick Motorsports’ first win in the event since 2014.

As teams finalize their preparations for the season-opener, several drivers stand out as top contenders to take home the prestigious Harley J. Earl trophy this Sunday. On that note, take a look at the five drivers who could have a strong finish at “The Great American Race.”

Five NASCAR drivers to watch out for in 2025 Daytona 500

#5 Chase Elliott

The driver of #9 Hendrick Motorsports won the preseason NASCAR Clash after a dominating performance at 0.25-mile Bowman Gray Stadium. Kicking off the season with victory in an exhibition-style event, Elliott now heads to The Great American Race, a race that he never won.

Chase Elliott has been solid at superspeedways, and HMS is always strong at the Daytona 500. His best finish as a runner-up came in 2021, and he also holds two poles in the event. If the #9 driver avoids trouble, this could be the year he breaks through.

#4 Bubba Wallace

Bubba Wallace has emerged as one of the best superspeedway drivers in recent years. A former winner at Talladega Superspeedway and a runner-up in the 2018 Daytona 500, the #23 Toyota 23XI Racing knows how to navigate pack racing. He has two runner-up finishes and three top-five finishes in the event. If 23XI Racing delivers a strong Toyota, Wallace could be in prime position to secure his maiden 500-mile victory on Sunday.

#3 Kyle Larson

The 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion is coming off a solid offseason, winning multiple races in dirt racing, including the prestigious Chili Bowl Nationals and High Limit Racing’s inaugural visit to Australia. He's heading into the Daytona 500 with a winning momentum.

In the last two editions of The Great American Race, he finished 18th and 11th, respectively. His superspeedway luck hasn’t been great, but he's determined to improve.

#2 Denny Hamlin

A three-time Daytona 500 winner, Denny Hamlin remains one of the top contenders in this event. His experience and knack for being in the right position at the end of superspeedway races make him a constant contender. With his team, Joe Gibbs Racing, continuing to field strong Toyota entries, the NASCAR veteran is once again one of the favorites heading into the 2025 The Great American Race.

#1 Joey Logano

The defending Cup Series champion, Joey Logano, has a knack for thriving in the chaos and unpredictability of The Great American Race, making him a prime contender in this event.

The #22 Team Penske Ford driver, another past Daytona 500 winner, is always a force on superspeedways. The aggressive driver knows how to control the draft and make the right moves in the closing laps. Logano has everything to add another Daytona 500 win to his resume in 2025.

