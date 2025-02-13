NASCAR 2025: Daytona 500 qualifying results at Daytona International Speedway

This weekend marks the kick-off of the official 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with the 67th annual Daytona 500. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the action-packed new season of stock car racing at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday (February 16).

The iconic 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series season-opener will be contested at the 2.5-mile-long high-banked Superspeedway. 41 out of 45 drivers will advance for the over 200-lap event on Sunday to secure a chance at driving down victory lane.

In Wednesday’s single-car qualifying session, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe claimed the pole position for this year’s Daytona 500 with a time of 49.249 and a speed of 182.745 mph. It marked his first Daytona 500 pole and third career pole in the Cup Series.

Meanwhile, Team Penske driver Austin Cindric will share the front row after turning a lap of 182.745 mph.

After posting the fastest speeds among the nine open cars, Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson locked their spots in the Daytona 500 field. Meanwhile, Indy veteran Hélio Castroneves also locked his spot through NASCAR’s Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) rule.

Justin Allgaier, Anthony Alfredo, Chandler Smith, Corey LaJoie, JJ Yeley, and BJ McLeod are the six drivers left vying for the final two spots.

According to the Daytona 500 qualifying rules, only Briscoe, Cindric, Johnson, and Truex Jr. have secured their spot in the race. The rest of the grid will be determined through Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2.

Johnson and Truex Jr. can also race their way into the event through duels and improve upon their starting position.

2025 Daytona 500 qualifying results

Here are the complete qualifying results from Wednesday night’s single-car qualifying session at Daytona International Speedway:

#19 - Chase Briscoe #2 - Austin Cindric #60 - Ryan Preece #22 - Joey Logano #21 - Josh Berry #11 - Denny Hamlin #3 - Austin Dillon #20 - Christopher Bell #10 - Ty Dillon #5 - Kyle Larson #38 - Zane Smith #48 - Alex Bowman #8 - Kyle Busch #34 - Todd Gilliland #9 - Chase Elliott #6 - Brad Keselowski #71 - Michael McDowell #17 - Chris Buescher #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #12 - Ryan Blaney #24 - William Byron #56 - Martin Truex Jr. #4 - Noah Gragson #54 - Ty Gibbs #99 - Daniel Suárez #45 - Tyler Reddick #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #23 - Bubba Wallace #84 - Jimmie Johnson #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #7 - Justin Haley #41 - Cole Custer #40 - Justin Allgaier (i) #77 - Carson Hocevar #01 - Corey LaJoie #43 - Erik Jones #1 - Ross Chastain #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #91 - Helio Castroneves (i) #62 - Anthony Alfredo (i) #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #66 - Chandler Smith (i) #78 - B. J. McLeod #44 - J. J. Yeley (i) #51 - Cody Ware

