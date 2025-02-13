NASCAR 2025: Daytona 500 qualifying results at Daytona International Speedway

  • home icon
This weekend marks the kick-off of the official 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season with the 67th annual Daytona 500. Fans are eagerly awaiting the start of the action-packed new season of stock car racing at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday (February 16).

The iconic 500-mile NASCAR Cup Series season-opener will be contested at the 2.5-mile-long high-banked Superspeedway. 41 out of 45 drivers will advance for the over 200-lap event on Sunday to secure a chance at driving down victory lane.

In Wednesday’s single-car qualifying session, Joe Gibbs Racing driver Chase Briscoe claimed the pole position for this year’s Daytona 500 with a time of 49.249 and a speed of 182.745 mph. It marked his first Daytona 500 pole and third career pole in the Cup Series.

Meanwhile, Team Penske driver Austin Cindric will share the front row after turning a lap of 182.745 mph.

After posting the fastest speeds among the nine open cars, Martin Truex Jr. and Jimmie Johnson locked their spots in the Daytona 500 field. Meanwhile, Indy veteran Hélio Castroneves also locked his spot through NASCAR’s Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) rule.

Justin Allgaier, Anthony Alfredo, Chandler Smith, Corey LaJoie, JJ Yeley, and BJ McLeod are the six drivers left vying for the final two spots.

According to the Daytona 500 qualifying rules, only Briscoe, Cindric, Johnson, and Truex Jr. have secured their spot in the race. The rest of the grid will be determined through Thursday’s Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1 and Duel 2.

Johnson and Truex Jr. can also race their way into the event through duels and improve upon their starting position.

2025 Daytona 500 qualifying results

Here are the complete qualifying results from Wednesday night’s single-car qualifying session at Daytona International Speedway:

  1. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #60 - Ryan Preece
  4. #22 - Joey Logano
  5. #21 - Josh Berry
  6. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  7. #3 - Austin Dillon
  8. #20 - Christopher Bell
  9. #10 - Ty Dillon
  10. #5 - Kyle Larson
  11. #38 - Zane Smith
  12. #48 - Alex Bowman
  13. #8 - Kyle Busch
  14. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  15. #9 - Chase Elliott
  16. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  17. #71 - Michael McDowell
  18. #17 - Chris Buescher
  19. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  20. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  21. #24 - William Byron
  22. #56 - Martin Truex Jr.
  23. #4 - Noah Gragson
  24. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  25. #99 - Daniel Suárez
  26. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  27. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  28. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  29. #84 - Jimmie Johnson
  30. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  31. #7 - Justin Haley
  32. #41 - Cole Custer
  33. #40 - Justin Allgaier (i)
  34. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  35. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  36. #43 - Erik Jones
  37. #1 - Ross Chastain
  38. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  39. #91 - Helio Castroneves (i)
  40. #62 - Anthony Alfredo (i)
  41. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  42. #66 - Chandler Smith (i)
  43. #78 - B. J. McLeod
  44. #44 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  45. #51 - Cody Ware

