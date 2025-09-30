NASCAR 2025 EcoSave 250: Full entry list for Truck Series playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Concord, North Carolina, for the fourth race of the playoffs, the EcoSave 250, this weekend. This event comes after Corey Heim’s win at New Hampshire.The EcoSave 250 is the season’s 22nd NASCAR Truck Series race and will be held on Friday, October 3, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The 152.76-mile Charlotte Roval event will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.The Charlotte road course Truck event will be contested over 67 laps at the 2.32-mile-long track. Saturday’s event marks the second annual EcoSave 250 hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in the history of the NASCAR Truck Series.Thirty-six drivers have entered for 36 spots and will take on the green flag this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Some notable entries in the race are Brent Crews, Carter Fartuch, Connor Zilisch, Kris Wright, Will Rodgers, Josh Reaume, Mason Maggio, Josh Bilicki, Timmy Hill, Wesley Slimp, Tyler Tomassi, and Parker Kligerman.FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Charlotte Roval Truck playoff race.2025 NASCAR EcoSave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval full entry listHere is the list of the 36 Truck Series entries that will take part in the 2025 EcoSave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:#02 - TBA#1 - Brent Crews#2 - Carter Fartuch#5 - Toni Breidinger#7 - Connor Zilisch#9 - Grant Enfinger#11 - Corey Heim#13 - Jake Garcia#15 - Tanner Gray#16 - Kris Wright#17 - Gio Ruggiero#18 - Tyler Ankrum#19 - Daniel Hemric#20 - Will Rodgers#22 - Josh Reaume#26 - Dawson Sutton#33 - Mason Maggio#34 - Layne Riggs#38 - Chandler Smith#41 - Josh Bilicki#42 - Matt Mills#44 - Andres Perez#45 - Bayley Currey#52 - Stewart Friesen#56 - Timmy Hill#62 - Wesley Slimp#69 - Tyler Tomassi#71 - Rajah Caruth#75 - Parker Kligerman#76 - Spencer Boyd#77 - Corey LaJoie#81 - Connor Mosack#88 - Matt Crafton#91 - Jack Wood#98 - Ty Majeski#99 - Ben RhodesFrom October 3, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on FS1.