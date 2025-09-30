  • NASCAR
NASCAR 2025 EcoSave 250: Full entry list for Truck Series playoff race at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 30, 2025 17:27 GMT
NASCAR: Truck Series NC Education Lottery 200 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Truck Series at Charlotte (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season heads to Concord, North Carolina, for the fourth race of the playoffs, the EcoSave 250, this weekend. This event comes after Corey Heim’s win at New Hampshire.

The EcoSave 250 is the season’s 22nd NASCAR Truck Series race and will be held on Friday, October 3, at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. The 152.76-mile Charlotte Roval event will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on FS1.

The Charlotte road course Truck event will be contested over 67 laps at the 2.32-mile-long track. Saturday’s event marks the second annual EcoSave 250 hosted by Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval in the history of the NASCAR Truck Series.

Thirty-six drivers have entered for 36 spots and will take on the green flag this weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval. Some notable entries in the race are Brent Crews, Carter Fartuch, Connor Zilisch, Kris Wright, Will Rodgers, Josh Reaume, Mason Maggio, Josh Bilicki, Timmy Hill, Wesley Slimp, Tyler Tomassi, and Parker Kligerman.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Charlotte Roval Truck playoff race.

2025 NASCAR EcoSave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval full entry list

Here is the list of the 36 Truck Series entries that will take part in the 2025 EcoSave 250 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval:

  1. #02 - TBA
  2. #1 - Brent Crews
  3. #2 - Carter Fartuch
  4. #5 - Toni Breidinger
  5. #7 - Connor Zilisch
  6. #9 - Grant Enfinger
  7. #11 - Corey Heim
  8. #13 - Jake Garcia
  9. #15 - Tanner Gray
  10. #16 - Kris Wright
  11. #17 - Gio Ruggiero
  12. #18 - Tyler Ankrum
  13. #19 - Daniel Hemric
  14. #20 - Will Rodgers
  15. #22 - Josh Reaume
  16. #26 - Dawson Sutton
  17. #33 - Mason Maggio
  18. #34 - Layne Riggs
  19. #38 - Chandler Smith
  20. #41 - Josh Bilicki
  21. #42 - Matt Mills
  22. #44 - Andres Perez
  23. #45 - Bayley Currey
  24. #52 - Stewart Friesen
  25. #56 - Timmy Hill
  26. #62 - Wesley Slimp
  27. #69 - Tyler Tomassi
  28. #71 - Rajah Caruth
  29. #75 - Parker Kligerman
  30. #76 - Spencer Boyd
  31. #77 - Corey LaJoie
  32. #81 - Connor Mosack
  33. #88 - Matt Crafton
  34. #91 - Jack Wood
  35. #98 - Ty Majeski
  36. #99 - Ben Rhodes

From October 3, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Truck Series season weekend at Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval on FS1.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
