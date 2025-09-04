NASCAR 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 Qualifying at Gateway: How to Watch, Time, TV Schedule, and Everything You Need to Know

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season shifts from Darlington Raceway to World Wide Technology Raceway this weekend for the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300.The season’s 28th points-paying weekend will be full of thrilling racing action, as it’s the second race of the playoffs. The 1.25-mile-long track will host Next Gen cars for the fourth time since they entered the scene. Fresh off the race at Darlington, it will be fascinating to see how the drivers adjust to the unknown challenges in Madison, Illinois (just outside of St. Louis).Thirty-six NASCAR Cup Series drivers are set to start the Enjoy Illinois 300 on Sunday, September 7, to compete over 240 laps and 300 miles.A lot of promising Cup Series action is on the cards this weekend, leading to Sunday’s Enjoy Illinois 300. The weekend will kick off with practice and qualifying on Saturday, September 6, at 4:30 pm ET and 5:40 pm ET, respectively, to determine the starting lineup for the second race of the Round of 16 playoffs.How to watch the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 qualifying at the World Wide Technology Raceway?See below for the broadcast schedule for the 2025 Enjoy Illinois 300 qualifying at the World Wide Technology Raceway:Saturday, September 6, 20254:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice5:40 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifyingThe time and live-streaming details for qualifying during the Gateway playoff race weekend areUSAQualifying for the Gateway playoff race will be streamed on truTV in the United States.UKFans in the UK can watch the qualifying races on Viaplay at 10:40 p.m. ET.CanadaCanadian viewers can catch qualifying on TSN at 5:40 p.m. ET.IndiaIndian fans can enjoy the live streaming of the qualifying races through streaming services like Hulu TV, YouTube TV, and dd12stream.com through a VPN at 3:10 a.m. IST on Sunday.Sub-Saharan AfricaIn Africa, the NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at the Gateway playoff will be broadcast on SuperSport on Sunday at 12:40 am GMT.AustraliaAustralian audiences can enjoy the qualifying races on Fox Sports Australia at 7:40 a.m. ACT on Sunday.Who is in the top 5 in the points table ahead of the Enjoy Illinois 300?After winning last week at Darlington, Chase Briscoe gained the top spot in the Cup Series points table with 2070 points. Denny Hamlin stands second with 2067 points.Kyle Larson, who follows suit with 2062 points, is followed by Tyler Reddick (2059) and Bubba Wallace (2049), who complete the top five in the NASCAR Cup Series playoff points table.