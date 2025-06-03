NASCAR 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Brooklyn, Michigan, for the FireKeepers Casino 400 this weekend after the Cracker Barrel 400.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 is the season’s 15th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday, June 8, at the Michigan International Speedway. The 400-mile Michigan Cup event will kick off at 2 pm ET and be broadcast on Prime Video and MRN.

The Michigan Cup event will be contested over 200 laps at the two-mile-long D-shaped oval track. Sunday's event marks the 57th annual FireKeepers Casino 400 hosted by Michigan International Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Thirty-six drivers will take on the green flag this weekend at Michigan. No open teams have entered this week’s race.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at Michigan.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick won last year’s FireKeepers Casino 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, two minutes, and 12 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Michigan victories.

2025 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Michigan International Speedway on Prime Video from June 7 to June 8. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

