NASCAR 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400: Full entry list for Cup Series race at Michigan International Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Jun 03, 2025 14:00 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series FireKeepers Casino 400 (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Brooklyn, Michigan, for the FireKeepers Casino 400 this weekend after the Cracker Barrel 400.

The FireKeepers Casino 400 is the season’s 15th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday, June 8, at the Michigan International Speedway. The 400-mile Michigan Cup event will kick off at 2 pm ET and be broadcast on Prime Video and MRN.

The Michigan Cup event will be contested over 200 laps at the two-mile-long D-shaped oval track. Sunday's event marks the 57th annual FireKeepers Casino 400 hosted by Michigan International Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

Thirty-six drivers will take on the green flag this weekend at Michigan. No open teams have entered this week’s race.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at Michigan.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick won last year’s FireKeepers Casino 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, two minutes, and 12 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Michigan victories.

2025 NASCAR FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 36 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 FireKeepers Casino 400 at Michigan International Speedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #71 - Michael McDowell
  34. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  35. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  36. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Michigan International Speedway on Prime Video from June 7 to June 8. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Edited by Yash Soni
