NASCAR 2025 Focused Health 302: Full entry list for Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Focused Health 302 this weekend. This event comes after Connor Zilisch’s win at Charlotte Roval.The Focused Health 302 is the season’s 30th NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the fourth race of the playoffs. It will be held on Saturday, October 11, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 301.5-mile Las Vegas event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on CW.The Las Vegas event will be contested over 201 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track. Saturday's event marks the eighth annual Focused Health 302 hosted by Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the Xfinity Series.Thirty-eight drivers have entered for 38 spots and will take on the green flag this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Some notable entries in the race are Nick Leitz, Daniel Hemric, Corey Day, Aric Almirola, Trevor Bayne, Austin Green, Mason Maggio, Mason Massey, Joey Gase, and Josh Williams.FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Las Vegas Xfinity playoff race.Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger won last year’s Focused Health 302 and finished with a total time of two hours, 22 minutes, and 12 seconds.2025 NASCAR Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway full entry listHere is the list of the 38 Xfinity Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:#00 - Sheldon Creed#07 - Nick Leitz#1 - Carson Kvapil#2 - Jesse Love#4 - Parker Retzlaff#7 - Justin Allgaier#8 - Sammy Smith#10 - Daniel Dye#11 - Daniel Hemric#14 - Garrett Smithley#16 - Christian Eckes#17 - Corey Day#18 - William Sawalich#19 - Aric Almirola#20 - Brandon Jones#21 - Austin Hill#24 - Trevor Bayne#25 - Harrison Burton#26 - Dean Thompson#27 - Jeb Burton#28 - Kyle Sieg#31 - Blaine Perkins#32 - Austin Green#35 - Mason Maggio#39 - Ryan Sieg#41 - Sam Mayer#42 - Anthony Alfredo#44 - Brennan Poole#45 - Josh Williams#48 - Nick Sanchez#51 - Jeremy Clements#53 - Joey Gase#54 - Taylor Gray#70 - Thomas Annunziata#71 - Ryan Ellis#88 - Connor Zilisch#91 - Josh Williams#99 - Matt DiBenedettoFrom October 11, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on CW.