NASCAR 2025 Focused Health 302: Full entry list for Xfinity Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Oct 08, 2025 14:43 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: The LiUNA! - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series at Las Vegas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Las Vegas, Nevada, for the Focused Health 302 this weekend. This event comes after Connor Zilisch’s win at Charlotte Roval.

The Focused Health 302 is the season’s 30th NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the fourth race of the playoffs. It will be held on Saturday, October 11, at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. The 301.5-mile Las Vegas event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on CW.

The Las Vegas event will be contested over 201 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track. Saturday's event marks the eighth annual Focused Health 302 hosted by Las Vegas Motor Speedway in the history of the Xfinity Series.

Thirty-eight drivers have entered for 38 spots and will take on the green flag this weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. Some notable entries in the race are Nick Leitz, Daniel Hemric, Corey Day, Aric Almirola, Trevor Bayne, Austin Green, Mason Maggio, Mason Massey, Joey Gase, and Josh Williams.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Las Vegas Xfinity playoff race.

Kaulig Racing driver AJ Allmendinger won last year’s Focused Health 302 and finished with a total time of two hours, 22 minutes, and 12 seconds.

2025 NASCAR Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 38 Xfinity Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Focused Health 302 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Nick Leitz
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  7. #8 - Sammy Smith
  8. #10 - Daniel Dye
  9. #11 - Daniel Hemric
  10. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  11. #16 - Christian Eckes
  12. #17 - Corey Day
  13. #18 - William Sawalich
  14. #19 - Aric Almirola
  15. #20 - Brandon Jones
  16. #21 - Austin Hill
  17. #24 - Trevor Bayne
  18. #25 - Harrison Burton
  19. #26 - Dean Thompson
  20. #27 - Jeb Burton
  21. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  22. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  23. #32 - Austin Green
  24. #35 - Mason Maggio
  25. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  26. #41 - Sam Mayer
  27. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  28. #44 - Brennan Poole
  29. #45 - Josh Williams
  30. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  31. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  32. #53 - Joey Gase
  33. #54 - Taylor Gray
  34. #70 - Thomas Annunziata
  35. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  36. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  37. #91 - Josh Williams
  38. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

From October 11, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season weekend at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on CW.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Edited by Yash Soni
