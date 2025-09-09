NASCAR 2025 Food City 300: Full entry list for Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Bristol, Tennessee, for the Food City 300 this weekend. This event comes after Connor Zilisch’s win at Gateway.The Food City 300 is the season’s 27th NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the first race of the playoff. It will be held on Saturday, September 12, at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The 159.9-mile Bristol event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on CW.The Bristol event will be contested over 300 laps at the 0.533-mile-short track. Saturday's event marks the 44th annual Food City 300 hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the Xfinity Series.Thirty-nine drivers have entered for 38 spots and will take on the green flag this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. Some notable entries in the race are Carson Ware, Stefan Parsons, Brenden Queen, Corey Day, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Austin Green, Glen Reen, Josh Williams, Joey Gase, and Josh Bilicki.FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Bristol Xfinity race.NASCAR Cup Series full-time driver Cole Custer won last year’s Food City 300 and finished with a total time of two hours, zero minutes, and 55 seconds.2025 NASCAR Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway full entry listHere is the list of the 39 Xfinity Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway:#00 - Sheldon Creed#07 - Carson Ware#1 - Carson Kvapil#2 - Jesse Love#4 - Parker Retzlaff#5 - Stefan Parsons#7 - Justin Allgaier#8 - Sammy Smith#10 - Daniel Dye#11 - Brenden Queen#14 - Garrett Smithley#16 - Christian Eckes#17 - Corey Day#18 - William Sawalich#19 - Aric Almirola#20 - Brandon Jones#21 - Austin Hill#24 - Jeffrey Earnhardt#25 - Harrison Burton#26 - Dean Thompson#27 - Jeb Burton#28 - Kyle Sieg#31 - Blaine Perkins#32 - Austin Green#35 - Glen Reen#39 - Ryan Sieg#41 - Sam Mayer#42 - Anthony Alfredo#44 - Brennan Poole#45 - Josh Williams#48 - Nick Sanchez#51 - Jeremy Clements#53 - Joey Gase#54 - Taylor Gray#70 - Leland Honeyman#71 - Ryan Ellis#88 - Connor Zilisch#91 - Josh Bilicki#99 - Matt DiBenedettoFrom September 12, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway on CW.