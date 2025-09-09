NASCAR 2025 Food City 300: Full entry list for Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Sep 09, 2025 19:42 GMT
NASCAR Xfinity: SciAps 300 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Xfinity Series race at Bristol Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season heads to Bristol, Tennessee, for the Food City 300 this weekend. This event comes after Connor Zilisch’s win at Gateway.

The Food City 300 is the season’s 27th NASCAR Xfinity Series race and the first race of the playoff. It will be held on Saturday, September 12, at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The 159.9-mile Bristol event will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET and be broadcast on CW.

The Bristol event will be contested over 300 laps at the 0.533-mile-short track. Saturday's event marks the 44th annual Food City 300 hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the Xfinity Series.

Thirty-nine drivers have entered for 38 spots and will take on the green flag this weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway. Some notable entries in the race are Carson Ware, Stefan Parsons, Brenden Queen, Corey Day, Jeffrey Earnhardt, Austin Green, Glen Reen, Josh Williams, Joey Gase, and Josh Bilicki.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers who will be competing this week at the Bristol Xfinity race.

NASCAR Cup Series full-time driver Cole Custer won last year’s Food City 300 and finished with a total time of two hours, zero minutes, and 55 seconds.

2025 NASCAR Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 39 Xfinity Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Food City 300 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #00 - Sheldon Creed
  2. #07 - Carson Ware
  3. #1 - Carson Kvapil
  4. #2 - Jesse Love
  5. #4 - Parker Retzlaff
  6. #5 - Stefan Parsons
  7. #7 - Justin Allgaier
  8. #8 - Sammy Smith
  9. #10 - Daniel Dye
  10. #11 - Brenden Queen
  11. #14 - Garrett Smithley
  12. #16 - Christian Eckes
  13. #17 - Corey Day
  14. #18 - William Sawalich
  15. #19 - Aric Almirola
  16. #20 - Brandon Jones
  17. #21 - Austin Hill
  18. #24 - Jeffrey Earnhardt
  19. #25 - Harrison Burton
  20. #26 - Dean Thompson
  21. #27 - Jeb Burton
  22. #28 - Kyle Sieg
  23. #31 - Blaine Perkins
  24. #32 - Austin Green
  25. #35 - Glen Reen
  26. #39 - Ryan Sieg
  27. #41 - Sam Mayer
  28. #42 - Anthony Alfredo
  29. #44 - Brennan Poole
  30. #45 - Josh Williams
  31. #48 - Nick Sanchez
  32. #51 - Jeremy Clements
  33. #53 - Joey Gase
  34. #54 - Taylor Gray
  35. #70 - Leland Honeyman
  36. #71 - Ryan Ellis
  37. #88 - Connor Zilisch
  38. #91 - Josh Bilicki
  39. #99 - Matt DiBenedetto

From September 12, fans can watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Xfinity Series season weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway on CW.

