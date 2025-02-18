NASCAR 2025: Full entry list for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Hampton, Georgia, for the Ambetter Health 400 this weekend after the chaotic season-opener Daytona 500.

The Ambetter Health 400 is the second NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (February 23) at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 400-mile event will kick off at 3:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and MAX.

The event will be contested over 260 laps at the 1.54-mile-long D-shaped quad-oval intermediate speedway (with superspeedway rules). Sunday's event marks the 120th annual race hosted by Atlanta Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

The 39 drivers will take on the green flag this weekend, including three open teams that competed last week at Daytona International Speedway. These three open entries are #01 Rick Ware Racing’s Corey Lajoie, #44 NY Racing Team’s JJ Yeley, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez won last year’s Ambetter Health 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 28 minutes, and 11 seconds. He will look to win take back-to-back titles this weekend.

2025 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 39 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the Ambetter Health 400 weekend:

#01 - Corey LaJoie #1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindrc #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - AJ Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 - JJ Yeley #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - BJ McLeod #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen #99 - Daniel Suarez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway on FOX and MAX from Feb. 21 to 23.

