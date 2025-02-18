NASCAR 2025: Full entry list for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 18, 2025 14:56 GMT
NASCAR: Quaker State 400 - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series heads to Atlanta Motor Speedway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Hampton, Georgia, for the Ambetter Health 400 this weekend after the chaotic season-opener Daytona 500.

The Ambetter Health 400 is the second NASCAR Cup Series race of the season and will be held on Sunday (February 23) at the Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 400-mile event will kick off at 3:00 pm ET and will be broadcast on FOX and MAX.

The event will be contested over 260 laps at the 1.54-mile-long D-shaped quad-oval intermediate speedway (with superspeedway rules). Sunday's event marks the 120th annual race hosted by Atlanta Motor Speedway in the history of the Cup Series.

also-read-trending Trending
The 39 drivers will take on the green flag this weekend, including three open teams that competed last week at Daytona International Speedway. These three open entries are #01 Rick Ware Racing’s Corey Lajoie, #44 NY Racing Team’s JJ Yeley, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod.

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez won last year’s Ambetter Health 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 28 minutes, and 11 seconds. He will look to win take back-to-back titles this weekend.

2025 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 39 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the Ambetter Health 400 weekend:

  1. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  2. #1 - Ross Chastain
  3. #2 - Austin Cindrc
  4. #3 - Austin Dillon
  5. #4 - Noah Gragson
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  8. #7 - Justin Haley
  9. #8 - Kyle Busch
  10. #9 - Chase Elliott
  11. #10 - Ty Dillon
  12. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  13. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  14. #16 - AJ Allmendinger
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #21 - Josh Berry
  19. #22 - Joey Logano
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #24 - William Byron
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #41 - Cole Custer
  26. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  27. #43 - Erik Jones
  28. #44 - JJ Yeley
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse, Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #60 - Ryan Preece
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #78 - BJ McLeod
  38. #88 - Shane Van Gisbergen
  39. #99 - Daniel Suarez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway on FOX and MAX from Feb. 21 to 23.

Edited by Yash Soni
