NASCAR 2025: Full entry list for Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

NASCAR: Daytona 500 - Source: Imagn
2025 Daytona 500 is set to begin on February 16 (Source: Imagn)

The 78th edition of the NASCAR Cup Series season is officially set to kick off next week with the Daytona 500. The prestigious Daytona 500 will be the first race of the season and will be held on Sunday, February 16, at Daytona International Speedway.

The crown jewel event in Daytona Beach, Florida, kicks off at 2:30 pm ET and is broadcast on FOX. It will be contested over 200 laps with 500 miles on the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval superspeedway.

A total of 45 drivers will take the field, but out of these, 40 or 41 drivers are likely to advance into this year’s starting lineup. Out of 45 cars, 36 are chartered entries, which means they are confirmed for the main event. The other nine entries are for those without a charter (open cars).

The nine non-chartered entries include Corey LaJoie (Rick Ware Racing’s #01), Justin Allgaier (JR Motorsports’ #40), JJ Yeley (NY Racing Team’s #44), Martin Truex Jr. (TRICON Garage’s #56), Anthony Alfredo (Beard Motorsports’ #62), Chandler Smith (MBM Motorsports’ #66), BJ McLeod (Live Fast Motorsports’ #78), Jimmie Johnson (Legacy Motor Club’s #84), and Helio Castroneves (Trackhouse Racing’s #91).

Castroneves is locked into the 2025 Daytona 500 field through NASCAR's Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) rule. The remaining eight drivers will be vying for those final four open spots through the single-car qualifying session and the Bluegreen Vacations Duels on Thursday.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won the Daytona 500 last year and will be looking to take back-to-back titles.

2025 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 45 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the Daytona 500 weekend:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #01 - Corey LaJoie
  3. #2 - Austin Cindric (W)
  4. #3 - Austin Dillon (W)
  5. #4 - Noah Gragson
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  8. #7 - Justin Haley
  9. #8 - Kyle Busch
  10. #9 - Chase Elliott
  11. #10 - Ty Dillon
  12. #11 - Denny Hamlin (W)
  13. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  14. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #21 - Josh Berry
  19. #22 - Joey Logano (W)
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #24 - William Byron (W)
  22. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  23. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  24. #38 - Zane Smith
  25. #40 - Justin Allgaier (i)
  26. #41 - Cole Custer
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #44 - J. J. Yeley (i)
  30. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  31. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (W)
  32. #48 - Alex Bowman
  33. #51 - Cody Ware
  34. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  35. #56 - Martin Truex Jr.
  36. #60 - Ryan Preece
  37. #62 - Anthony Alfredo (i)
  38. #66 - Chandler Smith (i)
  39. #71 - Michael McDowell (W)
  40. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  41. #78 - B. J. McLeod (i)
  42. #84 - Jimmie Johnson (W)
  43. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  44. #91 - Hélio Castroneves (i)
  45. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Daytona International Speedway on FOX from Feb. 12 to 16.

