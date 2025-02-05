NASCAR 2025: Full entry list for Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

The 78th edition of the NASCAR Cup Series season is officially set to kick off next week with the Daytona 500. The prestigious Daytona 500 will be the first race of the season and will be held on Sunday, February 16, at Daytona International Speedway.

The crown jewel event in Daytona Beach, Florida, kicks off at 2:30 pm ET and is broadcast on FOX. It will be contested over 200 laps with 500 miles on the 2.5-mile-long tri-oval superspeedway.

Expand Tweet

Trending

A total of 45 drivers will take the field, but out of these, 40 or 41 drivers are likely to advance into this year’s starting lineup. Out of 45 cars, 36 are chartered entries, which means they are confirmed for the main event. The other nine entries are for those without a charter (open cars).

The nine non-chartered entries include Corey LaJoie (Rick Ware Racing’s #01), Justin Allgaier (JR Motorsports’ #40), JJ Yeley (NY Racing Team’s #44), Martin Truex Jr. (TRICON Garage’s #56), Anthony Alfredo (Beard Motorsports’ #62), Chandler Smith (MBM Motorsports’ #66), BJ McLeod (Live Fast Motorsports’ #78), Jimmie Johnson (Legacy Motor Club’s #84), and Helio Castroneves (Trackhouse Racing’s #91).

Castroneves is locked into the 2025 Daytona 500 field through NASCAR's Open Exemption Provisional (OEP) rule. The remaining eight drivers will be vying for those final four open spots through the single-car qualifying session and the Bluegreen Vacations Duels on Thursday.

Expand Tweet

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won the Daytona 500 last year and will be looking to take back-to-back titles.

2025 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 45 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the Daytona 500 weekend:

#1 - Ross Chastain #01 - Corey LaJoie #2 - Austin Cindric (W) #3 - Austin Dillon (W) #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin (W) #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano (W) #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron (W) #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #40 - Justin Allgaier (i) #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 - J. J. Yeley (i) #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. (W) #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #56 - Martin Truex Jr. #60 - Ryan Preece #62 - Anthony Alfredo (i) #66 - Chandler Smith (i) #71 - Michael McDowell (W) #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 - B. J. McLeod (i) #84 - Jimmie Johnson (W) #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #91 - Hélio Castroneves (i) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Catch the action-packed NASCAR Cup Series weekend at Daytona International Speedway on FOX from Feb. 12 to 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback