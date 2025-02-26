NASCAR 2025: Full entry list for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Austin, Texas, for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this weekend after the Ambetter Health 400.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is the season's third NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday (March 2) at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). The 232-mile event will kick off at 3:30 pm ET and broadcast on FOX and MAX.

The event will be contested over 95 laps at the 2.356-mile-long road course. Sunday's event marks the fifth annual race hosted by Circuit of the Americas in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 37 drivers will take on the green flag this weekend at Atlanta, including one open car - Connor Zilisch. He is a NASCAR rising star and will make his first NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend in the #87 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won last year’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and finished with a total time of two hours, 43 minutes, and 15 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Circuit of the Americas (COTA) victories this weekend.

2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas full entry list

Here is the list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #87 - Connor Zilisch (i) #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Circuit of the Americas on FOX and MAX from February 28 to March 2.

