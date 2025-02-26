NASCAR 2025: Full entry list for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

By Yash Soni
Modified Feb 26, 2025 13:18 GMT
Syndication: Austin American-Statesman - Source: Imagn
EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Austin, Texas, for the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix this weekend after the Ambetter Health 400.

The EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix is the season's third NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday (March 2) at the Circuit of the Americas (COTA). The 232-mile event will kick off at 3:30 pm ET and broadcast on FOX and MAX.

The event will be contested over 95 laps at the 2.356-mile-long road course. Sunday's event marks the fifth annual race hosted by Circuit of the Americas in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 37 drivers will take on the green flag this weekend at Atlanta, including one open car - Connor Zilisch. He is a NASCAR rising star and will make his first NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend in the #87 Chevrolet for Trackhouse Racing.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron won last year’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix and finished with a total time of two hours, 43 minutes, and 15 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Circuit of the Americas (COTA) victories this weekend.

2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas full entry list

Here is the list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at COTA:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #71 - Michael McDowell
  34. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  35. #87 - Connor Zilisch (i)
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Circuit of the Americas on FOX and MAX from February 28 to March 2.

More from Sportskeeda
comments icon

