NASCAR 2025: Full entry list for Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Bristol, Tennessee, for the Food City 500 this weekend after the Goodyear 400 at Darlington.

The Food City 500 is the season’s ninth NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday (April 13) at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The 266.5-mile event will kick off at 3 pm ET and be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

The Bristol spring event will be contested over 500 laps at the 0.533-mile short track. Sunday's event marks the 65th annual Food City 500 hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 39 drivers will take on the green flag this weekend at Bristol, including three open cars. #33 Richard Childress Racing’s Jesse Love, #01 Rick Ware Racing’s Corey LaJoie, and #66 Garage 66’s Josh Bilicki are the only three open teams.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers entering this week at Bristol.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won last year’s Food City 500 and finished with a total time of three hours, 20 minutes, and 41 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Bristol Spring victories and the third consecutive win of the season.

2025 NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 39 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

#01 – Corey LaJoie #1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #33 – Jesse Love (i) #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #66 – Josh Bilicki #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway on FS1 from April 12 to 13. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

