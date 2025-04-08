NASCAR 2025: Full entry list for Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 08, 2025 14:02 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Food City 500 at Bristol (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Bristol, Tennessee, for the Food City 500 this weekend after the Goodyear 400 at Darlington.

The Food City 500 is the season’s ninth NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday (April 13) at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The 266.5-mile event will kick off at 3 pm ET and be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

The Bristol spring event will be contested over 500 laps at the 0.533-mile short track. Sunday's event marks the 65th annual Food City 500 hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 39 drivers will take on the green flag this weekend at Bristol, including three open cars. #33 Richard Childress Racing’s Jesse Love, #01 Rick Ware Racing’s Corey LaJoie, and #66 Garage 66’s Josh Bilicki are the only three open teams.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers entering this week at Bristol.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Denny Hamlin won last year’s Food City 500 and finished with a total time of three hours, 20 minutes, and 41 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Bristol Spring victories and the third consecutive win of the season.

2025 NASCAR Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 39 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway:

  1. #01 – Corey LaJoie
  2. #1 - Ross Chastain
  3. #2 - Austin Cindric
  4. #3 - Austin Dillon
  5. #4 - Noah Gragson
  6. #5 - Kyle Larson
  7. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  8. #7 - Justin Haley
  9. #8 - Kyle Busch
  10. #9 - Chase Elliott
  11. #10 - Ty Dillon
  12. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  13. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  14. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  15. #17 - Chris Buescher
  16. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  17. #20 - Christopher Bell
  18. #21 - Josh Berry
  19. #22 - Joey Logano
  20. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  21. #24 - William Byron
  22. #33 – Jesse Love (i)
  23. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  24. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  25. #38 - Zane Smith
  26. #41 - Cole Custer
  27. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  28. #43 - Erik Jones
  29. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  30. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  31. #48 - Alex Bowman
  32. #51 - Cody Ware
  33. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  34. #60 - Ryan Preece
  35. #66 – Josh Bilicki
  36. #71 - Michael McDowell
  37. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  38. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  39. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway on FS1 from April 12 to 13. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

