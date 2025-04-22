NASCAR 2025: Full entry list for Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 22, 2025 14:00 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series YellaWood 500 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Cup Series Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Lincoln, Alabama, for the Jack Link’s 500 this weekend after a week off.

The Jack Link’s 500 is the season’s 10th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday (April 27) at the Talladega Superspeedway. The 500-mile event will kick off at 3 pm ET and be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

The Talladega spring event will be contested over 188 laps at the 2.66-mile-long superspeedway. Sunday's event marks the 56th annual Jack Link’s 500 hosted by Talladega Superspeedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 39 drivers will take on the green flag this weekend at Talladega, including three open cars. #44 NY Racing Team’s JJ Yeley, #62 Beard Motorsports’ Anthony Alfredo, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod are the only three open teams.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers entering this week at Talladega.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick won last year’s Jack Link’s 500 and finished with a total time of three hours, 13 minutes, and 29 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Talladega Spring victories.

2025 NASCAR Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 39 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #44 – JJ Yeley
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #62 – Anthony Alfredo
  35. #71 - Michael McDowell
  36. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  37. #78 – BJ McLeod
  38. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  39. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Talladega Superspeedway on FOX from April 26 to 27. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

