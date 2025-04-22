NASCAR 2025: Full entry list for Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Lincoln, Alabama, for the Jack Link’s 500 this weekend after a week off.

The Jack Link’s 500 is the season’s 10th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday (April 27) at the Talladega Superspeedway. The 500-mile event will kick off at 3 pm ET and be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

The Talladega spring event will be contested over 188 laps at the 2.66-mile-long superspeedway. Sunday's event marks the 56th annual Jack Link’s 500 hosted by Talladega Superspeedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 39 drivers will take on the green flag this weekend at Talladega, including three open cars. #44 NY Racing Team’s JJ Yeley, #62 Beard Motorsports’ Anthony Alfredo, and #78 Live Fast Motorsports’ BJ McLeod are the only three open teams.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers entering this week at Talladega.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick won last year’s Jack Link’s 500 and finished with a total time of three hours, 13 minutes, and 29 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Talladega Spring victories.

2025 NASCAR Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 39 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Jack Link’s 500 at Talladega Superspeedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 – JJ Yeley #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #62 – Anthony Alfredo #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #78 – BJ McLeod #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Talladega Superspeedway on FOX from April 26 to 27. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

