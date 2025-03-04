NASCAR 2025: Full entry list for Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 04, 2025 14:32 GMT
Syndication: Arizona Republic - Source: Imagn
NASCAR Cup Series Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway (Source: Imagn)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Avondale, Arizona, for the Shriners Children’s 500 this weekend after the EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

The Shriners Children’s 500 is the season’s fourth NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday (March 9) at the Phoenix Raceway. The 312-mile event will kick off at 3:30 pm ET and be broadcast on FOX and MRN.

The event will be contested over 312 laps at the ONE-mile, low-banked tri-oval track. Sunday's event marks the 56th annual race hosted by Phoenix Raceway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 37 drivers will take on the green flag this weekend at Phoenix, including one open car - Katherine Legge. She will make her NASCAR Cup Series debut this weekend in the #78 Chevrolet for Live Fast Motorsports.

Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) driver Christopher Bell won last year’s Shriners Children’s 500 and finished with a total time of three hours, 00 minutes, and 45 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Phoenix Raceway Spring victories and a third consecutive of the season this weekend.

2025 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway full entry list

Here is the list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway:

  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  28. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  29. #48 - Alex Bowman
  30. #51 - Cody Ware
  31. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  32. #60 - Ryan Preece
  33. #71 - Michael McDowell
  34. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  35. #78 - Katherine Legge (R)
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Phoenix Raceway on FS1 from March 8 to March 9. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

