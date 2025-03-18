NASCAR 2025: Full entry list for Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Homestead, Florida, for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 this weekend after the Pennzoil 400 at Vegas.

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 is the season’s sixth NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday (March 23) at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The 400.5-mile event will kick off at 3 pm ET and be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

The Homestead event will be contested over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track. Sunday's event marks the 27th annual race hosted by Homestead-Miami Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 37 drivers will take on the green flag this weekend at Homestead-Miami, including one open car. The #44 NY Racing Team’s JJ Yeley is the only open team.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X (formerly Twitter) shared the list of drivers entering this week at Homestead-Miami.

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick won last year’s Straight Talk Wireless 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 05 minutes, and 44 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Homestead-Miami Spring victories and the first of the season.

2025 NASCAR Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #44 – JJ Yeley #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway on FS1 from March 22 to March 23. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

