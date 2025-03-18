NASCAR 2025: Full entry list for Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway

By Yash Soni
Modified Mar 18, 2025 15:20 GMT
NASCAR Cup Series 4EVER 400 Presented by Mobil 1 - Source: Getty
NASCAR Straight Talk Wireless 400 entry list (Source: Getty Images)

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Homestead, Florida, for the Straight Talk Wireless 400 this weekend after the Pennzoil 400 at Vegas.

Ad

The Straight Talk Wireless 400 is the season’s sixth NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday (March 23) at the Homestead-Miami Speedway. The 400.5-mile event will kick off at 3 pm ET and be broadcast on FS1 and MRN.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Homestead event will be contested over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long track. Sunday's event marks the 27th annual race hosted by Homestead-Miami Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 37 drivers will take on the green flag this weekend at Homestead-Miami, including one open car. The #44 NY Racing Team’s JJ Yeley is the only open team.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X (formerly Twitter) shared the list of drivers entering this week at Homestead-Miami.

Ad
Ad

23XI Racing driver Tyler Reddick won last year’s Straight Talk Wireless 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 05 minutes, and 44 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Homestead-Miami Spring victories and the first of the season.

2025 NASCAR Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 37 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Straight Talk Wireless 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway:

Ad
  1. #1 - Ross Chastain
  2. #2 - Austin Cindric
  3. #3 - Austin Dillon
  4. #4 - Noah Gragson
  5. #5 - Kyle Larson
  6. #6 - Brad Keselowski
  7. #7 - Justin Haley
  8. #8 - Kyle Busch
  9. #9 - Chase Elliott
  10. #10 - Ty Dillon
  11. #11 - Denny Hamlin
  12. #12 - Ryan Blaney
  13. #16 - A. J. Allmendinger
  14. #17 - Chris Buescher
  15. #19 - Chase Briscoe
  16. #20 - Christopher Bell
  17. #21 - Josh Berry
  18. #22 - Joey Logano
  19. #23 - Bubba Wallace
  20. #24 - William Byron
  21. #34 - Todd Gilliland
  22. #35 - Riley Herbst (R)
  23. #38 - Zane Smith
  24. #41 - Cole Custer
  25. #42 - John Hunter Nemechek
  26. #43 - Erik Jones
  27. #44 – JJ Yeley
  28. #45 - Tyler Reddick
  29. #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr.
  30. #48 - Alex Bowman
  31. #51 - Cody Ware
  32. #54 - Ty Gibbs
  33. #60 - Ryan Preece
  34. #71 - Michael McDowell
  35. #77 - Carson Hocevar
  36. #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R)
  37. #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Homestead-Miami Speedway on FS1 from March 22 to March 23. Radio coverage will be available on MRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी