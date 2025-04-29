NASCAR 2025: Full entry list for Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season heads to Fort Worth, Texas, for the Würth 400 this weekend after the Jack Link’s 500.

The Würth 400 is the season’s 11th NASCAR Cup Series race and will be held on Sunday (May 4) at the Texas Motor Speedway. The 400-mile event will kick off at 3:30 pm ET and be broadcast on FS1 and PRN.

The Texas Cup event will be contested over 267 laps at the 1.5-mile-long quad-oval track. Sunday's event marks the 21st annual Würth 400 hosted by Texas Motor Speedway in the history of the NASCAR Cup Series.

The 38 drivers will take on the green flag this weekend at Texas, including two open cars. #62 Beard Motorsports’ Jesse Love and #66 Garage 66 Chad Finchum are the only two open teams.

FOX Sports’ renowned NASCAR journalist Bob Pockrass on X shared the list of drivers entering this week at Texas.

Hendrick Motorsports driver Chase Elliott won last year’s Würth 400 and finished with a total time of three hours, 33 minutes, and 14 seconds. He will look to take back-to-back Texas victories.

2025 NASCAR Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway full entry list

Here is the list of the 38 NASCAR Cup Series entries that will take part in the 2025 Würth 400 at Texas Motor Speedway:

#1 - Ross Chastain #2 - Austin Cindric #3 - Austin Dillon #4 - Noah Gragson #5 - Kyle Larson #6 - Brad Keselowski #7 - Justin Haley #8 - Kyle Busch #9 - Chase Elliott #10 - Ty Dillon #11 - Denny Hamlin #12 - Ryan Blaney #16 - A. J. Allmendinger #17 - Chris Buescher #19 - Chase Briscoe #20 - Christopher Bell #21 - Josh Berry #22 - Joey Logano #23 - Bubba Wallace #24 - William Byron #34 - Todd Gilliland #35 - Riley Herbst (R) #38 - Zane Smith #41 - Cole Custer #42 - John Hunter Nemechek #43 - Erik Jones #45 - Tyler Reddick #47 - Ricky Stenhouse Jr. #48 - Alex Bowman #51 - Cody Ware #54 - Ty Gibbs #60 - Ryan Preece #62 - Jesse Love (i) #66 - Chad Finchum #71 - Michael McDowell #77 - Carson Hocevar #88 - Shane van Gisbergen (R) #99 - Daniel Suárez

Watch the action-packed 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season weekend at Texas Motor Speedway on FS1 from May 2 to 4. Radio coverage will be available on PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

