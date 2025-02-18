NASCAR 2025: Full weekend schedule for Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

The 2025 Ambetter Health 400 will take place on Sunday, February 23, at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 400-mile race will be broadcast on FOX and MAX at 3 pm ET.

Held in Hampton, Georgia, it will be the second race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the seventh time at Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 260-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 60, Stage 2 consists of 100 laps, and the final Stage consists of 100 laps.

The 1.54-mile D-shaped oval track features 28 degrees of banking in turns and five degrees of banking in straightaways.

The Atlanta Motor Speedway hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race in 1960, where NASCAR legend Fireball Roberts won the inaugural Ambetter Health 400.

It will be the 67th annual Ambetter Health 400, hosted by Atlanta Motor Speedway. The 39 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 260 laps in 400 miles. There will be no practice session at Atlanta as the track has superspeedway rules, and racing is similar to what is seen at Daytona International Speedway and Atlanta Motor Speedway.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season’s second weekend will begin with a qualifying session on Saturday (February 22), followed by the main event on Sunday, February 23.

Trackhouse Racing driver Daniel Suarez will enter as the defending winner of the event after a thrilling victory in last year’s Ambetter Health 400. The #99 Chevrolet driver will hope to defend his title on Sunday. He finished 13th in the season-opening Daytona 500.

RFK Racing driver/co-owner Brad Keselowski is the only active driver who has won multiple times at this event. He won the 400-mile in 2017 and 2019.

Full weekend schedule for the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway, as this will be the second official weekend of the season:

Friday, February 21

3:05 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

5:05 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday, February 22

11:30 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

2 pm ET: Fr8 208

5 pm ET: Bennett Transportation and Logistics 250

Sunday, February 23

3 pm ET: Ambetter Health 400

Catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series weekend at Atlanta Motor Speedway from February 21 to 23.

