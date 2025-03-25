NASCAR 2025: Full weekend schedule for Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

The 2025 Cook Out 400 is scheduled for Sunday, March 30, at Martinsville Speedway. The season’s seventh race will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN at 3 pm ET.

Held in Ridgeway, Virginia, it will be the seventh points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the seventh time at the Martinsville Speedway. The 267-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 80, Stage 2 consists of 100 laps, and the final Stage consists of 220 laps.

The 0.526-mile short oval track features only 12 degrees of banking in the turns and zero degrees of banking on the straightaways; drivers face a unique challenge at this track.

The Martinsville Speedway hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race in 1950, where Curtis Turner won the inaugural Cook Out 400 at Martinsville.

It will be the 76th annual Cook Out 400, hosted by Martinsville Speedway. The 38 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 400 laps in 210.4 miles.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season’s Martinsville spring weekend will begin with a practice session on Saturday (March 29) at 2:05 pm ET, followed by the qualifying at 3:10 pm ET and the main event on Sunday.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron heads into the race as the defending winner of the event after a thrilling victory in last year’s Cook Out 400. The #24 Chevrolet driver will hope to defend his title on Sunday.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Richard Petty is the most successful driver of the event, with nine wins each. The next closest winners are Darrell Waltrip and Rusty Wallace, with five wins.

Full weekend schedule for the 2025 Cook Out 400 at Martinsville Speedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Martinsville Speedway, as this will be the seventh official weekend of the season:

Friday, March 28, 2025

2:05 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice

3:10 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

4:30 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

5:35 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Boys & Girls Club of the Blue Ridge 200

Saturday, March 29, 2025

2:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

3:10 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

5 pm ET: US Marine Corps 250

Sunday, March 30, 2025

3 pm ET: Cook Out 400

Catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series weekend at Martinsville Speedway from March 28 to March 30.

