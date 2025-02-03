NASCAR 2025: Full weekend schedule for Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

The Daytona 500 will officially kick off the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season at Daytona International Speedway on Sunday, February 16. The season’s most prestigious race will be broadcast on FOX at 2:30 pm ET.

Held in Daytona Beach, Florida, it will be the first points-paying race of the season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the seventh time at Daytona International Speedway. The 200-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 65, Stage 2 consists of 65 laps, and the final Stage consists of 70 laps.

Expand Tweet

Trending

The 2.5-mile-long superspeedway features four turns, with 31 degrees of banking in turns, 18 degrees of banking in tri-oval, and three degrees of back straightaway.

The Daytona International Speedway hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race in 1959, where NASCAR legend Lee Petty won the inaugural Daytona 500.

It will be the 67th Daytona 500, hosted by Daytona International Speedway. The 41 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 200 laps in 500 miles. The NASCAR Cup Series season opening weekend will begin with a practice 1 and qualifying session on Wednesday (February 12), followed by two duel races, and conclude with The Great American Race on Sunday.

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will enter as the defending winner of the event after a thrilling victory in last year’s Daytona 500.

Expand Tweet

NASCAR veteran Denny Hamlin is the only active driver who has won multiple times at this event. He won the 500-mile in 2016, 2019, and 2020.

Full weekend schedule for the 2025 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Dayton International Speedway, as this will be the first official weekend of the season:

Wednesday, February 12

10:05 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series Practice 1

8:15 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

Thursday, February 13

4:05 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

5:05 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice

7 pm ET: Bluegreen Vacations Duel 1

8:45 pm ET: Bluegreen Vacations Duel 2

Friday, February 14

1:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

3 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

4:35 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

5:35 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice 2

7:30 pm ET: Fresh and Florida 250

Saturday, February 15

10 am ET: Xfinity Series qualifying

12 pm ET: Daytona ARCA 200

3:05 pm ET: Cup Series final practice 3

5 pm ET: United Rentals 300

Sunday, February 16

2:30 pm ET: Daytona 500

Catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series weekend at Daytona International Speedway from February 12 to 16.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback