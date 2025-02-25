NASCAR 2025: Full weekend schedule for EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas 

The 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix will take place on Sunday, March 2, at Circuit of the Americas (COTA). The first road course race of the season will be broadcast on FOX and MAX at 3:30 pm ET.

Ad

Held in Austin, Texas, it will be the third points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the fourth time at Circuit of the Americas. The 95-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 20, Stage 2 consists of 45 laps, and the final Stage consists of 30 laps.

The 2.356-mile road course features 20 turns and over 130 feet of elevation changes throughout the course.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The Circuit of the Americas hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race in 2021, where Chase Elliott won the inaugural EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix.

It will be the fifth annual EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix, hosted by Circuit of the Americas. The 37 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 95 laps in 232 miles.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season’s COTA weekend will begin with a practice session on Saturday (March 1) at 11 am ET, followed by the qualifying at 12:30 pm ET and the main event on Sunday.

Ad

Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron will enter as the defending winner of the event after a thrilling victory in last year’s EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix. The #24 Chevrolet driver will hope to defend his title on Sunday. He finished 27th in the last week's Atlanta race.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chase Elliott, Ross Chastain, and Tyler Reddick are the other three drivers who won at Circuit of the Americas. Elliott, Chastain, and Reddick won the event in 2021, 2022, and 2023, respectively.

Full weekend schedule for the 2025 EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix at Circuit of the Americas

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Circuit of the Americas, as this will be the third official weekend of the season:

Ad

Friday, February 28, 2025

5 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

6 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

Saturday, March 1, 2025

11 am ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

12:30 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

2:30 pm ET: Focused Health 250

Sunday, March 2, 2025

3:30 pm ET: EchoPark Automotive Grand Prix

Catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series weekend at Circuit of the Americas from February 28 to March 2.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Ex-Packers champ not convinced with Jalen Hurts after winning Super Bowl MVP: "He's still not an absolutely elite QB"