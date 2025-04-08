NASCAR 2025: Full weekend schedule for Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

The 2025 Food City 500 is scheduled for Sunday, April 13, at Bristol Motor Speedway. The season’s ninth race will be broadcast on FS1 and PRN at 3 pm ET.

Held in Bristol, Tennessee, it will be the ninth points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the seventh time at the Bristol Motor Speedway. The 500-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 125, Stage 2 consists of 125 laps, and the final Stage consists of 250 laps.

The 0.533-mile short concrete oval track features 24 to 28 degrees of banking in turns and four to eight degrees of banking in straights. The Bristol Motor Speedway hosted its first edition of this event in 1961, where Joe Weatherly won the inaugural Food City 500 at Bristol.

It will be the 65th annual Food City 500, hosted by Bristol Motor Speedway. The 39 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 500 laps in 266.5 miles.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season’s Bristol spring weekend will begin with a practice session on Saturday (April 12) at 2 pm ET, followed by the qualifying at 12:35 pm ET and the main event on Sunday.

Joe Gibbs Racing veteran Denny Hamlin heads into the race as the defending winner of the event after a thrilling victory in last year’s Food City 500. The #11 Toyota driver will hope to defend his title on Sunday.

NASCAR Hall of Famer Rusty Wallace is the most successful driver of the event, with six wins. The next closest winners are Darrell Waltrip, Dale Earnhardt, and Kyle Busch, with five wins each.

Full weekend schedule for the 2025 Food City 500 at Bristol Motor Speedway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway, as this will be the ninth official weekend of the season:

Friday, April 11, 2025

3:35 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series practice

4:40 pm ET: NASCAR Truck Series qualifying

7:30 pm ET: Weather Guard Truck Race

Saturday, April 12, 2025

11:30 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

12:35 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

2 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

3:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

5 pm ET: SciAps 300

Sunday, April 13, 2025

3 pm ET: Food City 500

Catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, and Truck Series weekend at Bristol Motor Speedway from April 11 to April 13.

