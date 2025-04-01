NASCAR 2025: Full weekend schedule for Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

The 2025 Goodyear 400 is scheduled for Sunday, April 6, at Darlington Raceway. The season’s eighth race will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN at 3 pm ET.

Held in Darlington, South Carolina, it will be the eighth points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the seventh time at the Darlington Raceway. The 293-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 90, Stage 2 consists of 95 laps, and the final Stage consists of 108 laps.

The 1.366-mile-long egg-shaped oval track features 25 degrees of banking in turns 1 and 2, 23 degrees of banking in turns 3 and 4 and 3 degrees on the frontstretch, and 2 degrees on the backstretch. This track is home to the official Throwback Weekend and has unique characteristics that require drivers to race against the wall.

The Darlington Raceway hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series race in 1952, where Dick Rathmann won the inaugural Goodyear 400 at Darlington.

It will be the 55th annual Goodyear 400, hosted by Darlington Raceway. The 38 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 293 laps in 400.2 miles.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season’s Darlington spring weekend will begin with a practice session on Saturday (April 5) at 12:35 pm ET, followed by the qualifying at 1:40 pm ET and the main event on Sunday.

RFK Racing driver Brad Keselowski heads into the race as the defending winner of the event after a thrilling victory in last year’s Goodyear 400. The #6 Ford driver will hope to defend his title on Sunday.

NASCAR Hall of Famer David Pearson is the most successful driver of the event, with seven wins. The next closest winner is legendary driver Dale Earnhardt, with six wins.

Full weekend schedule for the 2025 Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Darlington Raceway, as this will be the eighth official weekend of the season:

Saturday, April 5, 2025

10:05 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

11:10 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

12:35 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

1:40 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

3:30 pm ET: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW Help A Hero 200

Sunday, April 6, 2025

3 pm ET: Goodyear 400

Catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series weekend at Darlington Raceway from April 5 to April 6.

