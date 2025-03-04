NASCAR 2025: Full weekend schedule for Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

The 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 will take place on Sunday, March 9, at Phoenix Raceway. The fourth race of the season will be broadcast on FS1 and MRN at 3:30 pm ET.

Held in Avondale, Arizona, it will be the fourth points-paying race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season. It will see the Next Gen car in action for the seventh time at the Phoenix Raceway. The 312-lap race is divided into three stages. Stage 1 ends on lap 60, Stage 2 consists of 125 laps, and the final Stage consists of 127 laps.

The 1-mile, low-banked tri-oval track features 8 degrees of banking in turns one and two, 11 degrees in turns three and four, and 3 degrees on the backstretch.

The Phoenix Raceway hosted its first NASCAR Cup Series Spring race in 2005, where Kurt Busch won the inaugural Shriners Children’s 500.

It will be the 21st annual Shriners Children’s 500, hosted by Phoenix Raceway. The 37 drivers entering this week’s Cup Series race will compete across 312 laps in 312 miles.

The 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season’s Phoenix weekend will begin with a practice session on Saturday (March 8) at 2:05 pm ET, followed by the qualifying at 3:10 pm ET and the main event on Sunday.

Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell heads into the race as the defending winner of the event after a thrilling victory in last year’s Shriners Children’s 500. The #20 Chevrolet driver will hope to defend his title on Sunday. He won his second consecutive victory last week at COTA.

Former NASCAR driver Kevin Harvick is the most successful driver of the event with five wins. Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, Joey Logano, Chase Briscoe, and William Byron are active winners of the Phoenix Spring race.

Full weekend schedule for the 2025 Shriners Children’s 500 at Phoenix Raceway

Here’s the complete practice, qualifying, and race schedule for this exciting weekend at Phoenix Raceway, as this will be the fourth official weekend of the season:

Friday, March 7, 2025

4:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series practice

5:30 pm ET: ARCA Menards Series qualifying

8 pm ET: General Tire 150

Saturday, March 8, 2025

11:35 am ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series practice

12:40 pm ET: NASCAR Xfinity Series qualifying

2:05 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series practice

3:10 pm ET: NASCAR Cup Series qualifying

5 pm ET: GOVX 200

Sunday, March 9, 2025

3:30 pm ET: Shriners Children’s 500

Catch the adrenaline-fueled NASCAR Cup and Xfinity Series weekend at Phoenix Raceway from March 7 to March 9.

